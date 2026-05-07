Movie Crossword Puzzle: Actors And The Musicians They Played
Ready to rock?
It's time to face the music, quiz-takers! Or, at the very last, name the face of the music from some of the best movie biopics. In the wake of the box office success of Michael, I decided this week's movie quiz would be all about actors and the musicians they played. How this one works is pretty straightforward: the clue will name the actor, and you fill in the musician they played. In order to avoid making it too difficult, I've also included the movie title with the actor, but if any part of the musician's name is mentioned in the title, I've replaced it with "*****". So the movie title might not be much of a help, depending on the movie!
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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