Movie Crossword Puzzle: Actors And The Musicians They Played

It's time to face the music, quiz-takers! Or, at the very last, name the face of the music from some of the best movie biopics. In the wake of the box office success of Michael, I decided this week's movie quiz would be all about actors and the musicians they played. How this one works is pretty straightforward: the clue will name the actor, and you fill in the musician they played. In order to avoid making it too difficult, I've also included the movie title with the actor, but if any part of the musician's name is mentioned in the title, I've replaced it with "*****". So the movie title might not be much of a help, depending on the movie!

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