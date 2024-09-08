12 Movies Like Fight Club And How To Watch Them

As is the case for other 1999 films, Fight Club (one of the best movies of the ‘90s) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, which is absolutely wild to think about. I recently went back and rewatched David Fincher’s controversial film and wanted to watch similar films either from the same era or that at least shared some common traits and themes with the now classic.

That being said, I put together a list of a dozen movies like Fight Club and how to watch them on some of the best streaming services . I will be getting into spoiler territory with this one, but that’s to be expected, as some of these films have notoriously crazy endings that we’ve talked about for years at this point.

Seven (1995)

Though not technically David Fincher’s debut film (that would be Alien 3), Seven very much felt like the director’s coming out party in Hollywood. Released four years before Fight Club, this 1995 crime thriller about a diabolical serial killer claiming lives based on the seven deadly sins marked the first time Fincher and Brad Pitt worked together.

I watched this and Fight Club at a friend’s house in high school, and I’ve viewed both movies as companions ever since. Both are dark, oddly humorous at times, and don’t pull any punches when it comes to depictions of violence.

American Psycho (2000)

Much like Seven being a satire of toxic masculinity and man’s inability to form meaningful relationships unless some kind of physicality is involved, American Psycho spends two hours poking fun at Wall Street narcissists obsessed with their image and place in society. Christian Bale’s Patrick Bateman is a character not unlike Brad Pitt’s Tyler Durden in that these psychopaths have somehow become cult heroes over the years.

If you’re looking for a hyper-violent, mind-bending, and devilishly funny thriller about a man losing touch with reality, Mary Harron’s adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ blood-soaked novel is going to do the trick.

Joker (2019)

Whenever I watch Todd Phillips’ Joker, I tend to find myself thinking about Fight Club and how both films have a lot to say about society, violence, and unchecked mental illness. Yeah, this surprising $1 billion box office hit is totally a DC Comics movie, but it goes beyond the trappings of the genre to create something more like one of Martin Scorsese’s best movies than your typical Batman adaptation.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning performance as Arthur Fleck is a force of nature, danger, and anarchy over the course of his journey, especially as reality begins to slip out of his hands.

Nightcrawler (2014)

Though Nightcrawler and Fight Club don’t really have too much in common when it comes story, these two movies have the same chaotic energy and center on two characters that are more like wild animals than human beings. Jake Gyllenhaal’s portrayal of videographer Lou Bloom is something to behold and feels like he could be a distant cousin of Tyler Durden in an alternate universe.

Both movies also make use of cities at night, so much so that their settings almost feel like characters.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Spike Jonze’s Being John Malkovich is a great companion piece for Fight Club, and not just because they both feature Brad Pitt in some capacity . This 1999 psychological dark comedy about a man who finds a portal into the head of John Malkovich is one of the most unique and transfixing experiences of 1999, which is saying something.

Despite not making bank at the box office , Being John Malkovich has remained one of the staples of ‘90s cinema and an influential film that inspired a new generation of filmmakers to try something weird.

Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan put himself on the scene in 2000 with Memento, a transfixing film that combined elements of film noir, psychological thrillers, and action better than ever before. Like Fight Club, this movie about a man (played by Guy Pearce) with a severe case of memory loss, gets better with each subsequent watch as you begin to piece together the intricate and engaging story.

American History X (1998)

One year before leading Fight Club, Edward Norton gave a commanding performance in American History X, a biting drama about a reformed skinhead trying to prevent his younger brother from taking a similar path.

Not a lot in common story-wise here, but it’s wild seeing how jacked-up Norton got for this role, especially when you compare it to his more diminutive and exhausted appearance the next time moviegoers saw him.

The Game (1997)

Sometimes it feels like The Game is the black sheep of David Fincher’s filmography . Though not his best work, this 1997 thriller starring Michael Douglas as an uber-wealthy man who can’t figure out what is real and what’s fantasy is a trip and a unique experience.

Admittedly, this is a much more complicated and drawn-out story when compared to that of Fight Club, but you can see the infancy of some of the ideas and techniques used by the director two years later.

Office Space (1999)

Just like Fight Club, Office Space is one of the most iconic Gen X films of all time. Both deal with fed-up and frustrated characters who find ways to escape the banality of office life and seek to break free from the doldrums. Sure, they take two completely different routes – an accounting scam in one case, and an underground fight club in the other – but they feel like part of the same generation.

Primal Fear (1996)

If you’re looking for a movie with not only one of the best twist endings of all time but also one of the meanest ‘90s movie villains , make sure you check out Primal Fear. This 1996 legal drama starring Edward Norton as an altar boy being charged with murdering a high-ranking church official is absolutely wild and never gets old.

I know I said spoilers are fair game here, but this one is best left unspoiled in case you have yet to watch this classic.

Black Swan (2010)

One of Darren Aronofsky’s best films , Black Swan is a psychological thriller that honestly feels like Fight Club from an alternate reality. Both movies center on characters who get so caught up in their own heads that they begin to lose touch with reality and then suffer the consequences of their actions.

Just swap in Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and ballet for Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and underground fights, and it all begins to make sense.

Falling Down (1993)

One thing I love about Falling Down, well besides Michael Douglas’ bonkers performance, is how it tricks you into rooting for a psychopath for the better part of the movie before pulling the rug from beneath your feet.

Rewatching Falling Down today will probably make you feel a little torn, and that’s okay. Sometimes it’s best to revisit your favorite movies of yesteryear and think about that experience, even if they haven’t aged all too well .

Some more than others, but each of these films has something in common with Fight Club and would be perfect for a double or triple feature during your next movie night.