As Liam Neeson And Pamela Anderson Reportedly Date, An Insider Drops Claims About Why They Get Along So Well

As we’ve been anticipating The Naked Gun reboot’s release being among the 2025 movies finally out in theaters this weekend, Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s chemistry has been making headlines. So much so that there’s now rumors out there that the co-stars have started dating in real life after meeting on the set of the action comedy. A new report has revealed the alleged sweet reasons why the pair are getting along so well.

Star Magazine is the latest to claim “very real” magnetism between 73-year-old Liam Neeson and 58-year-old Pamela Anderson. Per their insider, here’s why the couple are so electric together:

They have genuine affection for one another. They became close while making the movie and it morphed into romance…. [They] can discuss a book at length and never get bored.

Apparently they both are huge bookworms in the avenue of classic literature and have really bonded over their common interest. Plus, they both have two sons around the same age, and that has become a “favorite topic” between the two of them to commiserate about.

Liam Neeson’s sons, Micheál and Daniel, are 30 and 28, respectively, which he shared with late wife Natasha Richardson, who sadly passed away back in 2009. Since her death, Neeson has only been attached to one other partner, PR executive Freya St. Johnson back in 2012, per Digital Spy . The Taken actor had other high-profile relationships prior to his 15-year marriage with Richardson. He was previously attached to the likes of Helen Mirren, Brooke Shields and Barbra Streisand.

Pamela Anderson on the other hand, has a 29-year-old son named Brandon and a 27-year-old son named Jagger with famed ex Tommy Lee. Her last reported relationship was with her former bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. They divorced back in 2022 after two years of marriage. Regarding Neeson and Anderson’s new romance, the insider also said this:

Liam is unlike anyone Pam has dated before, he’s a total gentleman and a class act, and she’s unlike anyone he’s dated before, too. They don’t seem to care what anybody says. They love each other and enjoy spending time together and they’re happy.

Perhaps the writing was on the wall starting in October 2024 when Neeson said he was “madly in love” with Anderson during an interview with People, and she in turn called him “a perfect gentleman” who “brings out the best in you.” While they were simply talking about their working relationship at the time, when Anderson gave Neeson a peck on the neck at the London premiere of the movie last week, rumors really started rolling.

On Tuesday, People then reported they are a couple, calling it a “budding romance” in its “early stages.” Then on The Today Show, this happened:

