32 Great Movies And TV Shows That Revolve Around The Super Bowl

For its ability to bring both football obsessives and non-sports fans together, the Super Bowl is regarded as a national holiday. Thus, just like with any other major day of celebration, there are plenty of movies and special TV show episodes that make “The Big Game” a focal point of the plot. These are some of the best examples of small and big screen favorites that were clearly ready for some football!

(Image credit: Paramount)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

Heaven Can Wait is actually a remake of the 1941 drama Here Comes Mr. Jordan, in which a boxer is sent back to Earth in another body after he is taken before his time. Co-writer, co-director, and star Warren Beatty's version makes Joe Pendleton a football player who aspires to bring the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl when he is sent back to Earth in a new body and ultimately succeeds.

(Image credit: CBS)

In Season 2 of How I Met Your Mother, the gang misses the Super Bowl to attend a MacLaren's employee's funeral but still decides to honor their annual tradition of watching it together by recording the Big Game for the following night. The catch is that they want to keep the outcome of the game a surprise and jump through hoops to prevent spoilers, from Ted (Josh Radnor) wearing the "Sensory Deprivator 5000" while picking up wings from a sports bar and Robin (Cobie Smulders) bribing her producer to avoid any mentions of the winning team in her news broadcast.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

American Underdog (2021)

In 2000, Kurt Warner achieved his lifelong dream of playing in the Super Bowl at 29 years old and became the third oldest quarterback at the time to do so for the first time, with the St. Louis Rams. The inspiring moment was dramatized in the sports biopic, American Underdog, starring Zachary Levi as the two-time Most Valuable Player winner.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Death Has A Shadow" - Family Guy (1999)

The very first episode of Family Guy, called "Death Has a Shadow," features a pivotal scene taking place at the Super Bowl. It is where Peter Griffin (creator Seth MacFarlane), with Brian's help, attempts to get rid of the excess money he has received from his welfare fund by dumping it from the sky in a blimp.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Black Sunday (1977)

Not to be confused with a horror movie from 17 years earlier, Black Sunday is an espionage thriller based on the novel by Thomas Harris. It follows an Israeli commando who works with the FBI to prevent a terrorist plot involving an explosive device mounted to a Goodyear blimp that is scheduled to fly above a packed stadium during the Super Bowl.

(Image credit: Sony)

"The Label Maker" - Seinfeld (1995)

"Re-gifting" is a phrase introduced in Seinfeld in Season 6's "The Label Maker," in which Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), after he is invited to a wedding, gives up his Super Bowl tickets to his dentist, Tim Whatley (Bryan Cranston), who thanks him by giving him a "Label Baby Jr." However, when the wedding is called off, he tries to get the tickets back to no avail, which makes him especially mad after learning Whatley regifted the label maker, which he originally received from Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). After Whatley and Elaine make up, Jerry ends up going to the Big Game but has to sit next to Newman (Wayne Knight).

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Replacements (2000)

Director Howard Deutch's The Replacements stars Keanu Reeves as one of several football players hired to fill in when a team's regular members go on strike. The sports dramedy, also starring Gene Hackman as the Sentinels' reinstated head coach, is loosely based on the true story of how the Washington Redskins managed to win Super Bowl XXII in a season with replacement players during an NFL strike.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Sunday, Cruddy Sunday" - The Simpsons (1999)

Fox aired a special Season 10 episode of The Simpsons that involved the Big Game right after the network broadcasted Super Bowl XXXIII. "Sunday, Cruddy Sunday" sees Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta) traveling to see the event until they discover their tickets are counterfeit, forcing them to sneak into the stadium.

(Image credit: Morgan Creek Entertainment)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

One of the best Jim Carrey movies (or, at least, the one featuring his definitive, star-making performance) is director Tom Shadyac's Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. In the uproarious comedy, the goofy eponymous sleuth is given the assignment of his life when he is tasked with finding the Miami Dolphins' beloved mascot, Snowflake, before the team plays on Super Bowl Sunday.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

"Band Geeks" - SpongeBob Squarepants

To be fair, "Band Geeks" – a classic episode of the beloved animated series, SpongeBob Squarepants – does not actually revolve around the Super Bowl, but the undersea equivalent, the Bubble Bowl. Squidward attempts to upstage longtime rival Squilliam Fancyson by putting together a marching band to play at the game which he assumes will be a trainwreck until he sees their truly victorious performance of "Sweet Victory."

(Image credit: ABC)

"Super Bowl Fever" - Home Improvement (1995)

Tim Taylor (Tim Allen) and his nigh-obsessive love of football has been known to get him in trouble on a few occasions on Home Improvement. However, the trouble in "Super Bowl Fever" stems from his wife, Jill (Patricia Richardson), coming down with the flu on the day he invites his friends over for a Super Bowl party at the house.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

80 For Brady (2023)

In the tradition of comedy films that include a famous athlete's name in the title – such as Like Mike and Bend It Like Beckham – we have 80 for Brady, which is inspired by a true story and features a cameo by the real Tom Brady as himself. The film takes place in 2017 during Super Bowl LI, in which a quartet of older women (played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field) travel to see and root for their beloved New England Patriots quarterback.

(Image credit: CBS)

"Super Bowl Sunday" - All In The Family (1978)

The Season 8 All in the Family episode "Super Bowl Sunday" fittingly followed CBS's broadcast of Super Bowl XII and told a story related to the big event. Archie Bunker (Carroll O'Connor) anticipates that the game will bring great business to his bar, only for it to become the site of a robbery.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Kelce (2023)

Director Don Argott's Kelce follows Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce as he wrestles with the decision to retire after 13 seasons. The climax of the Amazon Prime original documentary sees him compete against his own brother, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVII, which came to be known as the "Kelce Bowl."

(Image credit: Paramount)

"Our Parents, Ourselves" - Frasier (1999)

A Season 6 episode of Frasier – a series equally as good as the show it spun off from, Cheers – called "Our Parents, Ourselves" sees the titular psychiatrist (played by Kelsey Grammer) attempting to play matchmaker for his father (John Mahoney) and Roz's (Peri Gilpin) mother. So, he invites the woman to his Super Bowl party at his apartment to surprise Martin, only to discover that he cannot stand her.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Easy Com-mercial, Easy Go-mercial" - Bob's Burgers

For some people, the best thing about the Super Bowl is the commercials, especially if you are one of the businesses advertising during what is, typically, the most-watched television event of the year. The Season 4 Bob's Burgers episode, "Easy Com-mercial, Easy Go-mercial," reflects on that with a story that sees the Belchers attempting to film an ad for their restaurant with the hope that it will air during the Big Game.

(Image credit: Full Moon and High Tide Productions)

"My Name is Bev" - Roseanne (1995)

Roseanne's Super Bowl-themed episode touches on the serious topic of drunk driving, which Roseanne's (Roseanne Barr) mother, Beverly (Estelle Parsons), is caught doing and is forced to attend an AA meeting. Later on in the show, she appears at Dan's (John Goodman) Super Bowl XXIX party, which prompts Roseanne to tell the guests to hide their keg.

(Image credit: Disney)

A Saintly Switch (1999)

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich, A Saintly Switch is a family film made for ABC's The Wonderful World of Disney series in which two children cast a spell that causes their bickering mother (Vivica A. Fox) and father (David Alan Grier), who recently started playing for the New Orleans Saints, to switch bodies. The story concludes with the father, having returned to his own body, playing in the Super Bowl just as his pregnant wife has gone into labor.

(Image credit: CBS)

"Super Bowl" - Everybody Loves Raymond (2001)

Of course, there would be an episode of Everybody Loves Raymond in which the titular character (Ray Romano), who makes a living as a sports columnist, goes to the Big Game. In the aptly titled, "Super Bowl," Ray acquires a pair of tickets to the event and opts to take his friend, Gianni (Jon Manfrellotti), much to his family's chagrin.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Great Brady Heist (2020)

There are quite a few movies where some interesting criminal activity takes place during the Big Game, but it is all just make-believe, right? Well, there was one amusing instance in which New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's game jersey was stolen from his locker during Super Bowl LI, as covered in the Fox Sports original documentary, The Great Brady Heist.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

"Super Bowl" - Aqua Teen Hunger Force (2003)

Even in the bizarre world of Adult Swim's hit series, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, such a thing as the Super Bowl exists. In a Season 2 episode of the popular animated TV show, Master Shake (Dana Snyder) and Carl (Dave Willis) bow to Meatwad's (also Willis) every will in hopes that he will pick one of them to accompany him to the Super Bowl after he wins two tickets.

(Image credit: Disney / ABC)

"The Eskimo" - Boy Meets World

In a classic episode of Boy Meets World, Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) assigns Shawn (Rider Strong) the challenge of getting Super Bowl tickets, Cory (Ben Savage) the challenge of helping him succeed, and Topanga (Daniell Fishel) to avoid helping either of them in any way. Shawn does find a way to score the tickets, which requires him to sit at the top of a billboard in freezing temperatures for as long as possible.

(Image credit: ABC)

“Super Bowl” - George Lopez (2003)

To some people, the Super Bowl is more important than even family, as expressed in a Season 2 episode of George Lopez. It follows George (Geoge Lopez) and his wife, Angie (Constance Marie), attempting to convince his mother, Benny (Belita Moreno), to reconcile with the dying Uncle Joe (Ismael 'East' Carlo). She agrees, but only because she really just wants to get her hands on his tickets to the Big Game.

(Image credit: Disney)

"Rooferman, Take One" - Smart Guy

In the underrated WB sitcom, Smart Guy, a commercial for Floyd's (John Marshall Jones) roofing business airs in the wee hours of the morning, prompting T.J. (Tahj Mowry) to sneak into the network's studio and try to get the ad a better time slot. Much to his surprise, he accidentally schedules it during the Super Bowl, helping his father's business immensely but also getting himself into trouble.

(Image credit: Fox)

"Lisa The Greek" - The Simpsons

In "Lisa the Greek," Homer enlists his bright daughter, Lisa, to help him predict the outcome of football games. The episode marks one of several mysterious instances in which The Simpsons correctly predicted future events, having aired just days before Super Bowl XXVI and foretold that the Washington Redskins would win.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Director Oliver Stone's Natural Born Killers is a disturbing crime thriller that has nothing to do with sports, save one small connection. Robert Downey Jr's overzealous journalist Wayne Gale convinces notorious murderer Mickey (Woody Harrelson) to participate in a live interview that would air after the Super Bowl.

(Image credit: ABC)

"Super Sunday" - The Middle (2011)

One of the multiple storylines in this episode of ABC's hit sitcom, The Middle, involves Mike (Neil Flynn) encouraging Brick (Atticus Shaffer) to take an interest in football right as the Super Bowl is impending.

(Image credit: Wavelength)

Maybe This Year (2019)

It was not until Super Bowl LII that the Philadelphia Eagles finally became season champions. Kyle Thrash and Jenifer Westphal's documentary, Maybe This Year, chronicles that journey from the perspective of the team's famously passionate fans.

(Image credit: NBC)

You're In The Super Bowl, Charlie Brown! (1994)

Originally airing on NBC and later distributed on VHS through Shell Gasoline, You're In The Super Bowl, Charlie Brown! is a fun, 25-minute special in which Charlie Brown and the other kids from Peanuts try to win tickets to the Super Bowl by participating in a football punt pass kick contest.

(Image credit: ABC)

Superdome (1978)

Superdome follows various dramatic storylines occurring around the Super Bowl, including a killer running amuck during the game. The star-studded cast of this ABC movie of the week includes David Janssen, Edie Adams, Tom Selleck, and more.

(Image credit: CBS)

"Rabbit Or Duck" - How I Met Your Mother (2010)

This Season 5 episode of How I Met Your Mother was cleverly promoted during the Super Bowl as faux footage of the real game which was also featured in the cold open. The B-plot sees Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) struggling to balance the excess of female attention he receives after attending the Super Bowl and holding up a sign displaying his phone number.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

To be fair, the nuclear attack on U.S. soil from director Phil Alden Robinson's The Sum of All Fears, starring Ben Affleck as Jack Ryan, merely takes place at a typical pro football game in Baltimore. However, in Tom Clancy's 1991 novel that inspired it, the tragedy takes place at the Super Bowl, so it technically counts.