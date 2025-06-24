32 Sports Movies That Will Make You Want To Get Up And Learn The Sport Too

Sometimes, you watch a sports movie that is just so good you can’t help but go on your phone the moment after and look up how to play the sport. That’s the power of some of the best sports movies out there – and here are a few that exemplify that perfectly.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Challengers (2024)

This was the first movie that came to my mind when I was generating ideas for this list. While it’s undoubtedly one of Zendaya’s best films , Challengers also gave way to a huge movement of people learning to play tennis, as well as a slew of tennis-related outfits that were everywhere for so long. I’m pretty sure I have, like, five tennis dresses in my closet right now.

(Image credit: Columbia)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

I feel like with baseball, there are always plenty of movies out there, but A League of Their Own is special because it’s one of those movies that inspires girls to really get into the sport of baseball. While these types of movies can inspire anyone, since baseball is a relatively male sport and there are few softball movies out there, it’s a great film to encourage young girls to pick up the sport.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Sandlot (1993)

Of course, I have to put The Sandlot. It’s arguably one of the biggest sports movies of all time and is considered a favorite of many people, not only those of my age but also older generations. We all want to be playing baseball outside as children after watching this film.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid movies have been around for several decades and continue to inspire many viewers to learn the art of karate. Mr. Miyagi’s teachings have continued into another generation, time and time again.

And to be honest, The Karate Kid is one of those franchises that I don’t think will ever die. You know that saying from Cobra Kai, “Cobra Kai never dies?” Yeah, that’s going to be this franchise. We will forever be seeing kids who want to learn karate thanks to this film, and honestly, I can’t really be upset about that.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

There are many iconic football movies out there, and I’m pretty positive that Friday Night Lights is one of them. I mean, it inspired a whole television show based on it. The movie is the epitome of high school football and the heart that goes into it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: MGM)

Rocky (And The Sequels) (1976-Onward)

Do I need to say anymore? It’s the Rocky movies , as well as the Creed films. There is nothing quite like seeing an underdog rise to the top and take down big dogs throughout a film franchise. So many people became boxers because of this film.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Major League (1989)

Okay, so the movie itself is goofy and pretty raunchy, but look, it’s a hilarious baseball movie. Major League is one of those films that you watch and end up loving because of how obscene it is – and then you want to go out and whack a stick and ball around, too.

(Image credit: Neon)

I, Tonya (2017)

Without all the assault stuff, you feel me? I, Tonya, is one of Margot Robbie’s best films – if not her best, next to Barbie, of course – where she truly shines in the starring role. I have to admit that watching figure skating made me want to get out on the ice, even if I have the same amount of coordination that Bambi had when he first learned to walk.

Either way, it’s still a great movie with some amazingly done skating scenes, and anyone who has any interest in skating will undoubtedly want to head to the rink afterwards.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

She’s The Man (2006)

Amanda Bynes was genuinely a national treasure in the early 2000s, creating a slew of incredible teen movies that have defined a generation (mine). One of those was She’s the Man, where she pretends to be a boy to join a boys' soccer team when the girls' team is shut down. It’s inspiring, and it's certainly inspired plenty of young women to pick up the sport, including me.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

It's another hysterical sports comedy that will make you want to learn the sport while also laughing a lot. White Men Can’t Jump stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, and is a hilarious movie that genuinely makes you want to go out and learn to play basketball – but don’t get into any tussles with those streetballers.

(Image credit: The Weinstein Company)

The Fighter (2010)

Arguably one of Mark Wahlberg’s best movies (as well as Christian Bale), The Fighter is another great boxing film based on the real tale of MickyWard and Dicky Eklund and their time in the boxing world. It’s inspiring, dramatic, and hits all the right notes – the perfect recipe to make you want to learn boxing as well.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Longest Yard (1974)

I literally could not think of any other football movie that fits this list better than The Longest Yard. Starring Burt Reynolds, the film revolves around a football player recruiting prisoners to play a game of football against their guards. It’s a great movie and one that certainly will make you want to play football afterwards, just for fun.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Chariots Of Fire (1981)

While Chariots of Fire inspired one of the most meme-worthy musical scores ever, it’s also an Academy Award-winning movie that amazingly showcases the sport of track and tells a fantastic true story. If you haven’t seen this film, be sure to check it out.

(Image credit: Disney)

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Of course, I had to put The Mighty Ducks on here. This movie was a defining kid classic of the 1990s and inspired many people to take up the sport of hockey. The movie was so popular that it spawned an entire franchise.

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures, Sony Picture)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Okay, so this movie is silly in a lot of ways, but Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a fun racing movie. When you’re not laughing your butt off, some fantastic race scenes are very well done. I’m sure NASCAR got a lot of fans after this.

(Image credit: Orion)

Caddyshack (1980)

I’m pretty sure Caddyshack is one of the most famous golf movies of all time, and obviously, for good reason. The movie stars comedy legends like Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Ted Knight, and more, and features some great golf sequences that make the sport look that much more entertaining (even if I probably will never play it).

(Image credit: Walt Disney Pictures)

Invincible (2006)

No, I’m not talking about one of the best Amazon Prime TV shows – I’m talking about the sports film that stars Mark Wahlberg, which tells the story of Vince Papale, a real-life football player who played for the Eagles back in the 1970s when he decided to go to a training camp for the Eagles. You’ll be rooting for this team in no time – GO BIRDS!

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

Hoosiers (1986)

Hoosiers is the type of sports movie that will make you want to shoot baskets the moment the film is done. The movie follows the story of a basketball team in Indiana and their journey to the national championship, but it’s so inspiring you’ll want to learn the game, too.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

"If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball," is a classic line from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. And while there are plenty of inaccuracies about the sport in this film, it’s still a heck of a fun time, and as someone who was in school when this film came out, there was A LOT more dodgeball happening on the courts.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

While we waited years for Happy Gilmore 2 , the original is still just as amazing and one that I will always recommend. It’s one of Adam Sandler’s best roles, hilarious, and makes every moment of watching it so funny while also introducing the viewer to the idea of golf.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Blind Side may have generated considerable controversy years later , but that doesn’t detract from the fact that the movie itself remains very inspiring and portrays football in a positive light. It is still one of Sandra Bullock’s best roles and makes you want the NFL season to come back around much quicker.

(Image credit: United Artists)

Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull might sound like a terrifying movie, but in reality, it’s a great boxing film. Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, the series tells the story of real-life boxing champion Jake LaMotta and his rise and fall as a professional boxer. It’s iconic in many ways and has won several awards.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ali (2001)

While Will Smith won the Academy Award for his role in King Richard, he was first nominated for his portrayal of legendary heavyweight boxer Muhammad Ali in Ali, which depicted his rise to fame in the 1960s and 1970s. Another inspiring tale that could lead anyone to the ring.

(Image credit: Disney)

Remember The Titans (2000)

The Remember the Titans cast is utterly iconic, and so is the movie itself. It’s all about integrating two different teams from two other schools in Virginia back in the 1970s, and yes…it gets pretty messy regarding racial tensions, prejudices, and more. However, the movie is inspiring, and so is the sport that inspired it.

Remember The Titans $11.32 at Amazon

(Image credit: Entertainment One Films)

Race (2016)

Starring Stephan James, Race is based on the true story of Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games, and how he surpassed all odds to do so despite facing years of racial discrimination within the sport. It’s a race movie like no other.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

There are so many great baseball movies out there, but Field of Dreams is an excellent one. I only watched Field of Dreams a few years ago , but it made me want to create a baseball field outside my apartment building if I were able to communicate with baseball players who have passed on. That’s pretty cool.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Secretariat (2010)

Secretariat is a horse racing movie that tells the true story of Secretariat, one of the best (if not the best) racing horses of all time. As someone who loved this movie as a kid, all I wanted to do was go out there and ride a horse. It’s honestly such a fun time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

42 (2013)

There are the greats of baseball, and then there’s Jackie Robinson, one of the legends. 42 is all about that, starring the late Chadwick Boseman as Robinson and telling the legendary baseball player’s story.

(Image credit: Universal)

Bring It On (2000)

Yes, of course, I had to include a cheerleading movie here because it is a sport, and anyone who tells you otherwise is an idiot. The film, about rival cheer teams, inspired so many young girls to get into cheerleading and showed that anyone could be a cheerleader if they put their heart and soul into it.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Rudy (1993)

If you want to talk about a true underdog story, then Rudy is the film that shows that. The film is based on the real-life story of Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, who, despite all odds, managed to play for the Notre Dame football team.

(Image credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Bend It Like Beckham (2002)

There were a slew of soccer movies in the early years of the 2000s, and Bend it Like Beckham is a fantastic example of one, all about two young women who look for success in the world of soccer (or football, as they call it across the pond and pretty much everywhere else in the world).

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The film is a sports fantasy drama that not only teaches you how to play the game but also tells an inspiring story about a former golfer who is coached back to become a legend.

Geez, now I feel like I have to go and sign up for some sports clinics – or maybe rewatch these movies. Where was my popcorn again?