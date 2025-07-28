Someone Asked Selena Gomez About Her Wedding To Benny Blanco, And Her Take On Dessert Was Not What I Expected

We’re learning more and more about the upcoming nuptials between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, but unlike the security leaks that have allegedly left the couple “fuming,” some of the info is coming straight from the source. The “Call Me When You Break Up” singer was asked about the all-important wedding cake, and Gomez has ideas about bucking tradition in a really unexpected way.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly planning to tie the knot in September — approximately two years after their relationship became romantic but long after their initial meet-cute. Guests may or may not be treated to cake, given Gomez’s comments on Rare Beauty’s Instagram, but that’s apparently not where her mind goes when she thinks dessert. She said:

Whenever that day comes, I do know I don’t want a big cake. I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze. My preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy. My Nana’s biscuits and gravy, that sounds like dessert to me.

Whoa, that was really not where I expected that comment to go! Selena Gomez, tell me you’re a Southern girl without telling me you’re a Southern girl. I actually love this idea from the Texas native, because there really is nothing as decadent as some good biscuits and gravy, especially if they’re infused with the love of your grandmother.

I’m sure Nana considers this the utmost of compliments, too, that her Southern breakfast dish is what her granddaughter thinks of first when it comes to what treat to serve her and Benny Blanco’s family and friends.

In the caption of the post, Rare Beauty had a sweet message celebrating the unique choice, as Selena Gomez’s makeup brand wrote:

When the day comes, it’s a reminder to make every moment yours.​

Planning a wedding can be stressful and overwhelming, and this is a great reminder that regardless of everything else, it should remain a celebration of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love.

I think it’s sweet that the I Said I Love You First musicians would prefer to pass on a big cake in favor of something smaller just for themselves. It really speaks more to the low-key affair we expected from the couple.

We already know that these two lovebirds aren’t afraid to mix it up on their big day. Selena Gomez previously revealed that she and Benny Blanco probably won’t have a first dance because she said she’d feel “embarrassed.” However — going back to her grandparents again — Gomez does plan to share a special dance with her grandfather, who never got to walk her mother down the aisle because she eloped in Las Vegas.

According to leaked information, the September event will be held in Montecito, California, and guests are allegedly invited to stay the weekend for a two-day event. While the invite list is reportedly composed of just close family and friends, it includes some big names, like Steve Martin, Martin Short and Meryl Streep — her co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, whose fifth season hits the 2025 TV schedule September 9 and can be streamed with a Hulu subscription — as well as Selena Gomez’s longtime BFF Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

I can’t wait to hear more details about how Selena Gomez makes this day her own, including whether or not Nana comes through with those biscuits and gravy!