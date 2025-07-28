‘We Could See It Was Exhausting’: Black Sabbath Bassist Recalls Ozzy Osbourne's Final Show

A few weeks before Ozzy Osbourne sadly passed away , he treated his longtime fans to one of the biggest moments of the 2025 TV schedule : a live-streamed final concert and reunion with his former Black Sabbath bandmates. The vibe of the concert felt even heavier after his passing, especially since it was the last time bassist Terence "Geezer" Butler got to see his old friend. Now, Geezer is opening up about how worn out Ozzy seemed during the lead-up to that final performance.

In an article for the LA Times , Butler reported that rehearsals for the final show began a month earlier at a studio in the Oxfordshire countryside. Since the band hadn’t played together in 20 years, it took them a few days to shake off the rust. When Ozzy joined the group, they were surprised to find that he was much more "exhausted" than they had anticipated. He writes:

I knew he wasn’t in good health, but I wasn’t prepared to see how frail he was. He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones.

Butler pointed out that his friend and fellow musician was a "born entertainer" who would "do anything for a laugh," but he wasn’t quite the same guy his friends remembered during rehearsals. The Ozz Man’s lifelong friend and fellow musician added:

He didn’t really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old.

At 76 years old and battling parkinsons disease for several years, exhaustion was to be expected. Still, as tired as The Godfather of Heavy Metal may have seemed during rehearsals, he rallied for the show, giving his longtime fans one of his very best performances .

Jason Momoa hosted the 10-hour marathon of a livestream, blending elements of a rock concert with a surreal experience. The lineup featured an impressive array of stars, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Jack Black, and Steven Tyler.

Even after stepping away from the stage lights and relentless touring grind, Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t about to fade quietly into rock ‘n’ roll retirement. The Mad Man still had plenty of fire in his belly. Case in point: in a 2023 interview, he didn’t mince words when calling out the media for sensationalizing his health problems , dropping a few choice expletives that reminded everyone he's still The Wizard of Ozz, unfiltered and unapologetic.

The former Black Sabbath frontman's unpredictable spirit wasn’t just limited to interviews, either. Osbourne delighted in showing up where you least expected him, like lending his voice to the Trolls: World Tour cast roster as the gravel-throated King Thrash, proving he could still bring the heavy even in animated form.

Then in 2024, he showed those sharp edges hadn’t dulled, publicly clapping back at Kanye West for sampling his music without permission. And if anyone still questioned whether he was all in until the very end, he silenced the doubters with the release of his hauntingly defiant video for “Crack Cocaine,” which dropped this past January. Even as the curtain slowly lowered, Ozzy was making noise—his way.

Despite the fanfare and spectacle of the live farewell show, there was an unmistakable undercurrent of real finality—one that wasn’t lost on Geezer. Watching the “Crazy Train” performer summon every last ounce of strength to belt out the songs they built their legacy on, I’m sure, filled the bassist with a sense of pride and heartbreak. God knows, for fans, watching the legendary rocker perform “Mama I’m Coming Home” one final time (you can watch below) with tears in his eyes, will never not stop hitting me in the feels.

Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, daughters Kelly and Aimee, and son Jack, along with daughter Jessica and sons Elliot and Louis from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.