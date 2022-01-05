Nicolas Cage Recalls How Flops In Hollywood Marginalized Him And How He Knew He Had To Get Back To His Indie Roots
By Adreon Patterson published
The Face/Off star opened up about his decades-long career.
Nicolas Cage has been ingrained in Hollywood for decades given his illustrious career and family connections. Like many actors in the film industry, Cage has experienced triumphs and failures over his five-decade career. Unfortunately, his failures seemingly left a bad taste in Hollywood’s mouth. The Oscar winner reflected on how being marginalized by his Hollywood flops led to him returning to his indie film roots.
From the 1980s to the mid-2000s, the Pig star ruled Hollywood as a box-office superstar with a penchant for genre-hopping. It worked for many years until a series of box office disappointments led to him falling out of favor with the big studios. Cage recalled his last studio film being the poorly received Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Since then, the Kick-Ass star has chosen smaller films outside the Croods franchise and 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Nic Cage spilled to Variety’s Award Circuit podcast about how indie films like Pig saved him. When speaking about filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, he said:
As the Face/Off star pointed out, there’s a generation of filmmakers and actors that still love and admire his past work. Being rediscovered has allowed Cage to take on some of his best performances in recent years. But being pushed aside by the big studios did sting for the Oscar winner. Nic Cage got honest about what led to his absence from Hollywood blockbusters for a decade.
Luckily, Cage’s immense talent allowed the indie film world to embrace him with open arms. Unfortunately, the Leaving Las Vegas star wasn't the first actor to be turned away from mainstream films. That doesn’t mean Cage hasn’t been working hard. In 2021 alone, Nic Cage popped up in three releases, including Prisoners of the Ghostland, with several more films coming in 2022 like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
Hollywood may finally be willing to embrace the Willy’s Wonderland star again after he was cast as Dracula in an upcoming movie. Looks like there’s another Hollywood renaissance on the horizon… so bring it!
