Nic Cage Opened Up About Dating Sarah Jessica Parker, Her Mom And More After She Admitted They Dated

One of Nicolas Cage’s best movies was Honeymoon in Vegas. Co-starring Sarah Jessica Parker and set in Las Vegas , the rom-com is about a man who loses a big fortune to a professional gambler who then uses his fiancée as collateral. In real life, Parker admitted she and her co-star actually dated in real life. This led to Cage getting real about their past romance that involved his date’s mom.

On a July 13th episode of Watch What Happens Live! , Sarah Jessica Parker casually mentioned to Andy Cohen a decades-old rumor—she did date her Honeymoon in Vegas co-star Nic Cage. This led to E! News wanting to hear the Oscar winner’s side of the story, where he opened up about his past romance with her in a statement:

I cared about Sarah, but I don't think I passed the Mom test. I recall sitting down with her and her mother for dinner at the Russian Tea Room, and I don't know if it was my blue Vanson Leather motorcycle jacket (which I still have) or my sinusitis, but I didn't hear from her again.

Ooh, not hitting it off with your mom’s date would definitely hit a snag in the relationship. Maybe Nic Cage’s motorcycle jacket gave off “bad boy” vibes her mother didn't agree with? But I guess it wasn’t meant to be.

There’s no need to feel too bad that things didn’t work out between the Honeymoon in Vegas co-stars, as the two have long moved on. Nicolas Cage has been married to multiple famous people, like Patricia Arquette for six years and the late Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days.

Nicolas Cage then married Alice Kim in 2004, where they shared a son, Kal-El, before their divorce in 2016. But like Cage’s Honeymoon in Vegas character, he got married in Las Vegas to Riko Shibata in 2021 with their daughter, August, born a year later.

As for Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s had her share of A-list celebrity dates like Robert Downey Jr. and John F. Kennedy Jr. But the real deal for her was with Matthew Broderick, whom she met at the Naked Angels theater company where the two performed.

The Sex in the City actress cutely told Andy Cohen that she was the one who first told the Godzilla actor she loved him, believing she had “nothing to lose.” It’s clear she knew her feelings for her beau were real and wasn’t afraid to show them. Plus, I’m assuming Matthew Broderick worked his charm to pass “the Mom test.”

Sarah Jessica Parker’s wedding day with the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor took place in 1997, and they have been together ever since. The married couple had a son in 2002 and twin girls in 2009, who were born via surrogacy .