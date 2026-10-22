Paul Bettany On Morbid Way Marvel Stars 'Discovered If They Were Going To Live Or Die' In Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, and folks are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday. While we wait fans are re-watching previous movies with a Disney+ subscription, especially the previous two Avengers flicks. Paul Bettany has been doing press for VisionQuest, and recently revealed the morbid way the cast found out who died at the end of Infinity War.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how dumbfounded we all were when Thanos succeeded in snapping away half of all life during Infinity War. In a video from Marvel's Instagram, Bettany recalled the wild way the cast found out who was being killed off, saying:

I want you to imagine we've all been taken into this bus to look at this thing that they call PreVis, which is previsualization of what this final battle is going to be. And it's where people discovered if they were going to live or die.

Talk about an awkward day on set. On top of shooting a complicated action sequence where Thanos descended upon Wakanda, actors were finding out in a bus if they were going to survive Infinity War or not. Talk about high stakes.

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Luckily for those who got turned into dust, they would be revived before the final battle of Avengers: Endgame. That was not the case for Vision, as the main version of that character died (twice) during that sequence. In the same video Bettany went on to describe that experience, and reveal more BTS tea. In his words:

We go into this bus and I'm watching and go 'Oh, I die!' And then The Russos come up to us, me and Lizzie and said 'We've gone back and forth on this dialogue and we just don't think it's working. So could you just improvise it?'

How wild is that? Wanda killing Vision to destroy the Mind Stone was a super emotional scene from Infinity War, so the fact that the Russos wanted Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen to improvise it is mind-blowing. The Solo actor claims that the scene was some of this worst acting, and that editing and music helped to save him from a poor performance. The scene was wildly effective in the theatrical cut, so it's fascinating to hear how the sausage gets made.

Luckily for Bettany, Vision’s death didn’t end his tenure in the MCU. He was revived via the hex in WandaVision, before the OG version of the character perished yet again. But White Vision survived, which is who we’re following in his new Disney+ series.

VisionQuest airs new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+ as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We’ll just have to wait and see if he manages to survive, and hopefully pop up in future projects. Fingers crossed.