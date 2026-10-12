I Still Think It's Trippy Avengers Actors Don't Have The Full Scripts When They're Filming
What a crazy way to act a role.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Despite this pace of releases, Marvel is also known for its tight security, especially when it comes to crossover events like the Avengers movies. Case in point: actors are not even given full scripts for those projects. It's pretty mind-blowing to think about, and Bucky actor Sebastian Stan got real about how difficult that can make the job.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have heard stories about the great lengths the studio goes to in order guard spoilers. This is especially important for Avengers films, and during a video for GQ, Stan spoke about the experience of playing his signature character in this top-secret setting. In his words:
Honestly, this makes a great deal of sense. Most actors require access to a movie's full script in order to properly track their characters' story, and how it fits into the movie's overall message. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen for the Avengers movies. While Stan is part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, he might have just gotten the pages where Bucky appears.
Luckily for Sebastian Stan, he's been playing his Marvel role since Captain America: The First Avenger shot back in 2010. As such, he's able to slip back into character for upcoming Marvel movies even if he doesn't have the context of a full script. The 44 year-old actor spoke about this dynamic by offering:
This is an interesting perspective. Not having a script might be challenging, it sounds like it can open up the Avengers sets to more play. Actors are able to rely on their instincts and understand of their characters, rather than being able to rely on what's on the page.
The stars of these blockbusters sometimes don't even know their character's fate in the shared universe. Stan opened up about this dynamic, saying:
That's one way to keep fans in the dark about each new movie until its release. Because if not even the actors know if their actors know if they survive, how can the information leak?
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Indeed, there are a number of beloved characters whose fate is still unclear. Fans have been debating whether or not Wanda is alive since she seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange 2. One can only imagine how many characters might perish during the next Avengers flick.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fingers crossed that Sebastian Stan's Bucky survives the fight again Doctor Doom.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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