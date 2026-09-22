With VisionQuest Coming, I’m Not The Only One Who Wondered How Ultron Survived The Avengers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next live-action show coming to the streaming service is VisionQuest, which will bring back Paul Bettany and James Snyder as Vision and Ultron respectively. I've been wondering how the latter survived after seemingly being killed at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and luckily we already have some answers.

Vision and Ultron's final scene was the jumping off point for VisionQuest, and fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are curious about how Spader's villain will be brought back. During an interview with Empire Magazine (via Twitter), showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed how the robotic antagonist was brought back despite the character's death in the second Avengers movie. In his words:

He actually backed [Ultron] up in that movie. He always felt that he didn’t really want to kill Ultron. Ultron was such a threat to humanity, and he was so lost, but at the last moment, we’ll find out that Vision showed mercy.

Well, my mind is blown. Ultron's inclusion has been one of the biggest questions surrounding VisionQuest, and it's fun that we've gotten answers before the series premiers on Disney+ in October. Only time will tell how Vision saving Ultron ends up influencing their relationship throughout the forthcoming series.

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VisionQuest will be the third chapter in the WandaVision trilogy, but clearly it'll also connect with the shared universe's big screen adventures. Despite Ultron seemingly being dead in-universe since 2015's Avengers movie, it turns out that Paul Bettany's signature character had been sitting on a big secret. Namely that he didn't actually kill his fellow sentient robot.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Vision has had a fascinating tenure in the MCU, and plenty of fans are hoping to see him return in upcoming Marvel movies. Paul Bettany's character started out as Tony Stark's AI assistant, before getting his own body in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He was killed (twice) in Avengers: Infinity War, before Wanda temporarily brought him back to life within her WandaVision hex. He perished again at the end of the series, but not before White Vision was brought to life. And that's presumably who we'll be following in the Disney+ series.

Even knowing how Ultron survived, there are still a ton of questions and fan theories about what might go down during VisionQuest's eight-episode season. Some fans are hoping to see the return of Wanda Maximoff, although has denied her involvement. Then there's the question of how much it might connect to the next two Avengers movies.

VisionQuest will premiere on Disney+ October 14th as part of the 2026 TV schedule, with new episodes presumably coming on Wednesdays. Luckily our wait for the third chapter in the WandaVision trilogy is nearly here... complete with James Spader's Ultron.