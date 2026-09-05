Will Vision Return To The MCU After VisionQuest? Paul Bettany Has A Cryptic Take

Vision is back, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident android is headlining a new show that’s set to premiere as part of the 2026 TV schedule. I’m talking about VisionQuest, which will see the white iteration of Paul Bettany’s beloved character wrestling with the technological demons of his past in order to determine his future. Of course, that future is a little murky right now, as it’s unclear whether fans will get to see more of the character after his upcoming Marvel series. Now, Bettany is providing an enigmatic perspective.

The MCU doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, which means there are plenty of stories that have yet to be told. With that in mind, it’s hard not to wonder whether Vision might be involved in what’s to come. SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend had the opportunity to chat with Bettany about his journey with this character (who made his debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron). When asked whether there would be a place for Vision in this continuity post-VisionQuest, Bettany said the following:

We start off the show where we left him as White Vision, who has been repurposed as a weapon. I think that where we get to at the end of this, he’s clearly escaped the confines of whoever repurposed him, and he is looking for agency. By the end of our show, I think you’ll see that it’s a really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future.

By this point, the Amadeus star is well trained in the art of not sharing spoilers, so it doesn’t surprise me at all that his answer isn’t too specific. The comments do suggest, however, that there’s hope for Vision to reappear at some point. As someone who’s long enjoyed Bettany’s portrayal of the Ship of Theseus-citing hero, I like the prospect of him potentially remaining in the fold. Bettany, for his part, also has genuine affection for his alter ego, and he shared his reason for continuously returning to him:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

What I have noticed over the years is that the people who are attracted to Vision are the people I was when I was at school. It’s the misfits. It’s the ones that were bullied. The ones that felt always on the outside and wondering how they might fit in this world. That’s exactly how I felt as a child, and it’s exactly how the children and adults that come to me to talk about Vision feel.

More on VisionQuest (Image credit: Marvel) After Hearing One MCU Scene Was A Jumping-Off Point For VisionQuest, I Have A Question

I predict that people will continue to talk to Paul Bettany about his character during and after VisionQuest’s run this fall. Created by Star Trek alum Terry Matalas, the show picks up years after the events of WandaVision and sees White Vision in hiding. At the same time, he continues to study humans while also retreating into his mind and communing with the A.I. programs in his system. That includes his tyrannical father, Ultron, who’s once again played by James Spader, whose relationship with Vision sounds dysfunctional and fun.

As for what might come next for Vision after this show, that’s hard to predict. The obvious prediction would be that he could return in either Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, which could have a long-lasting impact on the MCU. Both of those team-up flicks are meant to be culmination films, though, so it would make sense for the android to pop up somewhere within the stories.

Even if Vision isn’t involved in either of the Russo Brothers’ upcoming Marvel movies, though, I’ll still be holding Paul Bettany sentiments close. I’m not sure a number of fans are ready to pull the plug on this robotic hero.

Check out VisionQuest, which premieres on October 14, with episodes made available to Disney+ subscription holders weekly after that. MCU fanatics can also stream Vision’s other appearances in the cinematic universe using that same subscription.