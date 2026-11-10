Wait, Did Anthony Mackie Just Spoil A Surprise Avengers: Doomsday Character?

It's an exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fresh off VisionQuest's run for those with a Disney+ subscription, folks are looking forward to the upcoming Marvel movie release of Avengers: Doomsday. Folks are excited to see entire teams of heroes make up the Doomsday cast, although Kevin Feige confirmed more surprise characters are coming. In a recent interview Anthony Mackie might have spoiled one of those secret appearances.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so there are countless fans and theories about what The Russo Brothers might have up their sleeve. In a clip from ET's Twitter, Mackie spoke about the experience of shooting the mysterious blockbuster offering:

These movies, they're like summer camp. You know, everybody comes together. And it's 'Oh how have you been? Oh, you have a kid now. Oh you're married now.' It's one of those things where you catch up with everybody. I got to hang out with Paul Bettany, who I love.

You hung out with WHO?! Hardcore Marvel fans will know that there's been no official confirmation of Paul Bettany appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. So if Mackie didn't misspeak here, this is huge news that Vision will seemingly appear in the highly anticipated crossover event. Coming straight off VisionQuest, this is a thrilling concept that's sure to quickly go viral.

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Only time will tell if the studio responds to these comments, or if we'll have to wait until December to see if Bettany actually appears in the next Avengers flick. The actor has had a very long history with the MCU, starting by voicing JARVIS in the first Iron Man movie. So it would be thrilling to see him join the battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

More to come...