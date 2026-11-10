Wait, Did Anthony Mackie Just Spoil A Surprise Avengers: Doomsday Character?
Tom Holland might not be Marvel's biggest spoiler anymore.
It's an exciting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fresh off VisionQuest's run for those with a Disney+ subscription, folks are looking forward to the upcoming Marvel movie release of Avengers: Doomsday. Folks are excited to see entire teams of heroes make up the Doomsday cast, although Kevin Feige confirmed more surprise characters are coming. In a recent interview Anthony Mackie might have spoiled one of those secret appearances.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so there are countless fans and theories about what The Russo Brothers might have up their sleeve. In a clip from ET's Twitter, Mackie spoke about the experience of shooting the mysterious blockbuster offering:
You hung out with WHO?! Hardcore Marvel fans will know that there's been no official confirmation of Paul Bettany appearing in Avengers: Doomsday. So if Mackie didn't misspeak here, this is huge news that Vision will seemingly appear in the highly anticipated crossover event. Coming straight off VisionQuest, this is a thrilling concept that's sure to quickly go viral.
Only time will tell if the studio responds to these comments, or if we'll have to wait until December to see if Bettany actually appears in the next Avengers flick. The actor has had a very long history with the MCU, starting by voicing JARVIS in the first Iron Man movie. So it would be thrilling to see him join the battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
More to come...
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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