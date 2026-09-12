Paul Bettany Discusses Why He Keeps Returning To The MCU (And It’s Not That Major Paycheck)

Paul Bettany has had quite the journey within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The veteran actor got involved with the MCU after Jon Favreau called to say he needed someone with the “voice of a personality-less robot” for the role of the A.I. system J.A.R.V.S. Bettany’s role expanded when his character was transformed into the Vision in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Since then, he’s remained with the franchise, playing different iterations of the android, and Bettany has a good (non-money-related) reason for staying aboard.

At present, Bettany is looking towards the release of VisionQuest, which will see him play White Vision following the events of 2021’s WandaVision. It’s probably a foregone conclusion that the A Knight’s Tale alum has made a pretty penny by starring in the massive MCU movies and TV shows. When asked about what he wanted to see out of the franchise next, Bettany joked about wanting to see “a massive paycheck.” But as he explained to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend, there’s a deeper reason why he has stuck around for so long:

What I have noticed over the years is that the people who are attracted to Vision are the people I was when I was at school. It’s the misfits. It’s the ones that were bullied. The ones that felt always on the outside and wondering how they might fit in this world. That’s exactly how I felt as a child, and it’s exactly how the children and adults that come to me to talk about Vision feel.

So what seems to resonate with Bettany is how people identify with his character being an outsider of sorts. It’s true that many of the MCU’s heroes are outliers in some form or another (i.e. the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Thunderbolts/New Avengers). However, Vision definitely differs from his peers in that he’s a robotic being trying to navigate environments mostly inhabited by humans. That’s such a vital aspect of the hero’s characterization, and I love that Bettany is still drawn to that even after all these years.

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I can still remember being 14 and going to see the first Iron Man movie amid opening weekend in 2008, during which I heard Paul Bettany voice J.A.R.V.I.S. for the first time. Favreau’s instincts about him being the perfect person for the role were right and, years later, Bettany proved he was the right man to portray Vision as well. In hindsight, it’s also wild to think that Bettany owes his Avengers role, in part, to the box office failure of the action horror film Priest. Of course, the British actor has come a long way from that misfire.

More on VisionQuest (Image credit: Marvel) I Love The Wild Way Paul Bettany And James Spader Sum Up Vision And Ultron’s Dynamic In VisionQuest

Bettany has a lot to celebrate with VisionQuest’s debut on the 2026 TV schedule, and he seems thrilled to have been able to tell this chapter in the titular character’s story. The show sees White Vision laying low while also trying to reconcile his memories with who he wants to be now. Along the way, he receives help from fellow A.I. creations, including his devilishly droll father, Ultron (James Spader), whose relationship with his son is quite hilariously contentious. Vision’s world will also be thrown for a loop due to the arrival of Tommy Shepherd (Ruaridh Mollica), a reincarnation of one of his and Wanda Maximoff’s sons.

With the upcoming Marvel show’s premiere date looming, it’s hard not to wonder what lies ahead for Vision after that. Nothing official has been confirmed, as of this writing, though Bettany teased that the end of the series leaves the door open for some cool opportunities. I wouldn’t mind if Bettany were to keep playing the role as long as the writers keep giving him compelling material.

Check out all of Paul Bettany’s appearances as Vision in the MCU by streaming them with a Disney+ subscription. And be sure to be seated when VisionQuest premieres on the streamer on October 14.