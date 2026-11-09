Robert Downey Jr. Coming Back For Doomsday Destroyed One Marvel Record (And Paul Bettany Finally Got Asked About It)

Robert Downey Jr. has a habit of stealing the spotlight, and apparently, he has also stolen a Marvel Cinematic Universe record from one of his oldest co-stars. With Avengers: Doomsday hitting the 2026 movie calendar and bringing the former Iron Man actor back as Doctor Doom , Paul Bettany has lost something he briefly had all to himself. Judging by his reaction, he's taking it about as well as you'd expect from the man who used to live inside Tony Stark's computers.

Bettany, who is back playing Vision in the series VisionQuest, streaming with a Disney+ subscription , was recently asked about Downey's return during an interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, who posted a clip of his interview to his Instagram. The actor pointed out that after Downey's exit in Avengers: Endgame , he could claim to be the MCU's longest-serving performer. Then Marvel decided to bring back his old boss. As Bettany joked in the video below, he said his former Avengers pal was stealing his “legacy.”

I love that he's treating this like yet another indignity Tony Stark has inflicted on him. Honestly, if you've spent nearly two decades working within the MCU, you deserve at least a little time to enjoy being the franchise's longest-serving employee. Unfortunately, Downey has apparently returned to collect his old parking space, too. As he hilariously put it:

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He stole my legacy, as he has stolen so many other things from me. Maybe I still outlast him. We'll see.

The funny thing is that Bettany was there from the beginning. When 2008's Iron Man kicked off the MCU, the British actor voiced J.A.R.V.I.S., the artificially intelligent assistant helping Tony build suits, monitor threats and occasionally deliver a perfectly timed sarcastic comment. He didn't even have to show his face to become one of the franchise's most familiar performers.

Then, in 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron gave him an actual body as Vision. Since then, Bettany has played the synthezoid across several Marvel movies as well as the TV show WandaVision and its aforementioned spinoff series, VisionQuest. That's an impressive career for someone who originally signed up to record a disembodied computer voice.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Downey, of course, was also there in 2008. He headlined Iron Man and helped turn Marvel into a box-office juggernaut before Tony's death in 2019's Endgame. Bettany kept appearing in new MCU projects after that, which gave him a brief moment atop the seniority chart. But with Downey officially playing Victor von Doom in December's Doomsday, the two actors will once again share a franchise history stretching back to the same first movie. So I wouldn't exactly call this a formal record being smashed. It's Bettany's wonderfully petty description of losing an exclusive bragging right.

And I hope their friendly rivalry continues. Bettany has previously spoken about how meaningful Vision has become to fans , especially those who identify with the character's struggle to belong. The actor's own MCU future remains open after VisionQuest, and he hasn't been officially confirmed for Doomsday. So, for the moment, his next opportunity to outlast Downey is still anybody's guess.

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As for Downey, I'm curious to see how Marvel handles the actor who helped establish its cinematic universe now playing one of its most dangerous villains. Doomsday arrives on December 18 as part of the slate of upcoming new superhero movies , with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled for the 2027 release calendar .

I'm rooting for Bettany to reclaim his title eventually, if only because I want to hear how he delivers the news. After all these years as J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision, surely the man deserves to win one argument with Tony Stark.