Quiz: Finish These Really Random Avengers: Endgame Quotes
You need to know the MCU movie well to remember these random quotes.
Here's the thing about a good movie quote: the really great ones stand the test of time. But I'm not here to talk about really great Avengers: Endgame quotes -- at least, not in the traditional sense. If you're thinking you'll find classics like "Avengers, assemble!" or "I love you 3000" in here, you've got it all wrong. As great and iconic as those lines are, this week's movie quiz is to the advantage of anyone who's seen Avengers: Endgame enough times to remember the really random snippets of dialogue and things said in passing among the characters. Some of these are just my favorite bits and responses.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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