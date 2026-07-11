The Funny Spider-Man Line Zendaya Quotes To Tom Holland ‘A Lot’

There’s one very famous and serious quote associated with Spider-Man that always comes up (you know what I’m talking about). However, the Spider-Man movies are packed with very funny lines too that are also worth quoting. In fact, there’s one line from Spider-Man: Homecoming that Zendaya says to Tom Holland “a lot” that’s hilarious.

So, as Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s release on the 2026 movie schedule , they were asked about movie quotes they use in their everyday lives during an interview with BBC Radio 1 . In response, the Challengers star recalled a funny line Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark says in the trio's first Spider-Man movie:

I do sometimes. Well, you're going to be like, ‘No, you don't.’ But sometimes I do, ‘You really screwed the pooch on that one.’ I just think that’s so funny.

While The Drama star claimed Holland wouldn’t agree with her, he actually did, confirming that she does “say that a lot.”

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

I get why it’s stuck with them, too. Not only is it a memorable line in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it’s actually said multiple times by Tony Stark (which you can witness by watching the movie with a Disney+ subscription ). He says it once right after the whole debacle with the Staten Island Ferry, telling Peter:

Previously on Peter screws the pooch…

He also says it at the very end of the movie, after Peter defeated The Vulture. Both complimenting the boy’s actions and reprimanding him, Robert Downey Jr.’s character said:

You screwed the pooch hard. Big time. But then you did the right thing: you took the dog to the free clinic, you raised the hybrid puppies... alright, not my best analogy.

(Image credit: Marvel)

While it’s considered one of Tony Stark’s funniest lines , and it’s easily one of the sillier MCU quotes , it is admittedly an odd statement. That’s something Zendaya, Holland and Jacob Batalon joked about too, as they spoke about how it doesn’t make much sense, but it totally works in the movie:

Zendaya : I think that was just like—what?

: I think that was just like—what? Jacob Batalon : I think that’s just a bad white guy thing to say.

: I think that’s just a bad white guy thing to say. Tom Holland : Again, not written. I remember walking down the thing, and he said that. And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’

: Again, not written. I remember walking down the thing, and he said that. And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Zendaya: [I don’t know] what that means, but it’s great.

I totally see what they’re saying; it is an odd thing to say. However, it’s also not that uncommon, and it’s used often when people mess up big time or embarrass themselves, which Peter did on a few occasions in Homecoming.