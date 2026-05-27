'Are You Making Him An Idiot?' Avengers: Endgame Writer Was So Confused About Chris Hemsworth's Thor During The Ragnarok Era

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly putting out new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of its biggest successes is Avengers: Endgame, which became the highest-grossing movie ever upon its release. That movie was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, although the latter shared how confusing it was to write for Chris Hemsworth's Thor after Ragnarok changed his vibe. What's more, he thought that Taika Waititi and company were making the hero into an "idiot" at first.

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how Ragnarok brought new life to the God of Thunder. While audiences responded to that movie, McFeely was puzzled by how to write for Thor as a result of its zany and comedic-centered tone. As the writer said in an interview with Vanity Fair,

So we had to fly in [Chris] Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Word was getting out from Australia, 'Do you guys understand what we're doing with this movie?' And we're like, 'No, I don't know what you mean, are you making him an idiot, I don't understand?'

Well, he certainly didn't mince his words. Ragnarok was a huge departure from the first two Thor movies. While the movie's pivot to comedy (and inclusion of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk) helped to give Thor new life, the Infinity War and Endgame writers were understandably confused about what to do with the character. Luckily they figured it out, and pairing Chris Hemsworth's hero with the Guardians of the Galaxy ended up being a winning combination.

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While Thor: Ragnarok helped to renew interest in The God of Thunder, it clearly threw McFeely and Markus for a loop. Funny enough, fans ended up not loving its next sequel Love and Thunder, which was also directed by Taika Waititi. Even Chris Hemsworth admitted the movie didn't stick the landing, and was perhaps a bit to "wacky" that time around.

It should be interesting to see what comes next for Thor as he return to the big screen this winter. Hemsworth was included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, with McFeely once again writing the script... this time with Michael Waldron. Although fans are worried that the OG Avenger might die in the next two Avengers flicks, which are both being directed by The Russo Brothers.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see how goofy Thor ends up being in the movie, especially because he's an adopted father now.