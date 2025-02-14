32 Random Thoughts I Had While Rewatching That Thing You Do

Tom Hanks has built a career as an amazing actor and performer, and that’s enough reason to celebrate the man. But if you’re like me, you also appreciate his writing and directing efforts as reasons why he’s one of our greatest talents. Which is yet another excuse for me to celebrate his writing/directing debut, That Thing You Do, as one of the best ‘90s movies - especially when it inspires random thoughts like the ones I’m about to share with you now.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Thing You Do On VHS For $5 Was A Solid Teenage Investment

There was once a product line known as “20th Century Fox Selections,” which involved special titles being on sale “for under 10 dollars” on VHS. That Thing You Do was one of them, and seeing as I worked electronics at K-Mart in my teenage years, this tape and I were bound to meet. That’s right: before I was even a professional entertainment journalist, my work put me in line to discover movies.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Extended Version Is The Better Version To Me

Most “Extended” or “Director’s Cuts” either add some scenes here or there, or totally overhaul the picture into a sprawling, Ridley Scott-style epic. That Thing You Do’s superior extended cut is somewhere in the middle, adding 39 minutes worth of moments that help the movie breathe. It also does a great justice to Tina and Guy's breakup plotline, and shows us that Mr. White had a special man in his life, played by NFL legend Howie Long.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

My Mind Is Still Blown That This Soundtrack Is All Originals

Tom Hanks needs to write a musical, a jazz record, or something involving melody. His pen is one of the several, including late Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger, who gave this movie its totally original sonic landscape. That’s right, even “Lovin’ You Lots And Lots,” a song that sounds like it should have existed during the ‘50s, was created specifically for this film.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Thing You Do Is Insanely Quotable

I have certain lines and moments of That Thing You Do that I’ll either quote with friends and loved ones, or even out in the wild. Steve Zahn’s spiel about the pigging contest at one of the several state fairs The Wonders play is one that definitely comes up quite often. Also, whenever it’s a bad retail day, I love to think to myself that those cats, much like Telemart, don’t know squat about service.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Still Can’t Believe The Bass Player Never Technically Had A Name

In all fairness, Ethan Embry gave his character a full name in “Tobias Player,” while only being credited as T.B. Player. I like it, as it totally works, and I could buy that member of The Wonders as a Tobias. Sadly, that answer came to us in 2016, and I don’t think it’s been officially canonized by Tom Hanks.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

What Would The Wonders Journey Be Like If Chad Was Still In The Group?

Everything in That Thing You Do happens because of the fact that The Wonders’ original drummer Chad (Giovanni Ribisi) broke his arm while vaulting over parking meters in Erie, PA. If that didn’t happen, “That Thing You Do” wouldn’t have seen its uptempo rebirth - which was the move that pushed it all into place. It’s practically a temporal hinge point, and like Doc Brown, I wonder what would have happened if it opened the other way.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox)

That Thing You Do Should Have Never Been “A Ballad”

Oh, James Mattingley II (Johnathon Schaech) - author of the best-selling book “Alone In My Principles.” He co-wrote this would-be “ballad” with Lenny Haise (Steve Zahn), and you can practically tell that this tune was straining against its initial definition. Score another win for Guy “Skitch” Patterson.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

This Film Is Where Liv Tyler Officially Stole My Heart

Everybody can pinpoint where they developed those watershed celebrity crushes. For me, I fell hard for Ms. Liv Tyler when watching That Thing You Do presented her as the kind-hearted Faye Dolan. Between snappy mid-century fashions and her sincerity, it was hard not to want only the best for Jimmy’s soon-to-be ex.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The ‘Oneders’ Was Never Going To Work As A Band Name

Commonly mispronounced as “The Oh-need-ers,” the clever approach was just never in the cards when naming those boys on stage. Everyone knows that if you can’t literally make a name for yourself at the Mercyhurst Talent Show, you should probably go back to the drawing board.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Sean Whalen Is A Professional “That Guy”

Regardless of pronouns, well-regarded character actors that seem to pop up everywhere are “That Guy!” Sean Whalen’s heckling skills in That Thing You Do were a huge sign that he’d made it, because by that point he’d already “that guy’d” his way into movies like Batman Returns, Twister, and The Cable Guy.

(Image credit: Universal Media Studios)

RIP Adam Schlesinger

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, songwriter Adam Schlesinger passed away , due to “Coronavirus complications.” While hearing “That Thing You Do” always brings me joy, it’s a bittersweet moment when remembering that the man behind that song was taken before his time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Growing Up Is Understanding Tina Wasn’t An Evil Girlfriend

Initially, Charlize Theron’s Tina came off to me as a cold and aloof girlfriend who just didn’t get Guy. However, with time, wisdom, and the Extended Cut’s added context of Tina genuinely falling in love with her dentist, I came to realize that she and Guy were not a good fit. Still, she should have dumped him much earlier, rather than waste both of their time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Evolution Of The Wonders Is Cool To Witness

You can literally feel the song at the heart of That Thing You Do, and the group that sings it, evolve into their final forms. Through clever breadcrumbs like T.B. Player enlisting in the U.S. Marines, and just how “That Thing You Do” is played in each venue, the path to the Hollywood Television Showcase is one that teaches us a lot about these young, good men.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Holmes Osborne Is A Professional ‘Movie Dad’

Between 1996 and 2000, Holmes Osborne was the on-screen dad in That Thing You Do, Election, Bring It On, and Donnie Darko. An ace at playing an authority figure, I think this run qualifies Mr. Osborne as a professional “Movie Dad,” especially with the final turn for his paternal figure in this film seeing the straight-laced electronics store manager loosening up and embracing his son Guy’s dream.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Thing You Do Should Have Never Lost The Best Original Song Oscar

Anyone who knows me knows that I have strong opinions on the Academy Awards, and my list of Best Picture losers who should have won is just part of that equation. But one of my deeply held grudges in Oscar history is the fact that “You Must Love Me” from Evita somehow bested “That Thing You Do” as the Best Original Song of the 69th Academy Awards.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Thing You Do’s Cameo Game Is So Wicked

There is a seriously strong bench of performers that make up the world of That Thing You Do’s supporting and cameo cast. Just to name a handful of folks that show up at one point or another, we get to see Chris Isaak, Paul Feig, Peter Scolari, Colin Hanks, and Bryan Cranston make appearances. And if you watch the Extended Cut, former football player Howie Long shows up as the implied boyfriend of Tom Hanks’ Mr. White.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Wonders’ Song Never Gets Old

I’ve never counted how many times “That Thing You Do” is played, both partially and in full, in Tom Hanks’ cinematic tribute to ‘60s pop. What I do know is that no matter how many times this tune comes on through streaming music, or even in the local supermarket, I will always smile and sing along.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

T.B. Player Could Have Been A Preacher

While we know that Tobias “T.B.” Player eventually served two tours in Vietnam, "receiving the Purple Heart for wounds sustained at The Siege of Khe Sanh," he seemed cut out to become a preacher. Though he would go on to become a building contractor, his ability to cite scripture with Guy’s Uncle Bob (Chris Isaak) proved he was a man of some level of faith, and he had the gentle demeanor to pull it off.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Scene Where The Song First Plays On The Radio Is An All-Timer

One of the definitive best movie music moments has to be when Faye and The Wonders catch “That Thing You Do” on the radio for the first time. Capturing the moment when everything changes for this band of friends, it’s also a scene that pairs such a feeling with a very summery vibe to it. Also, Steve Zahn dancing with a cardboard cutout never gets old.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Tom Everett Scott Is Really Good At Channeling A Young Tom Hanks

There’s a scene where Tom Everett Scott’s Guy is talking on the phone with his girlfriend Tina, and the performance during that moment feels like watching young Tom Hanks during his early career. It was probably unintentional, but the resemblance made That Thing You Do’s Guy even more of a lead to root for.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

‘Boss’ Vic Koss Is Even More Of A Jerk In The Extended Version

“Boss” Vic Koss (Kevin Pollak) always comes off as a jerk when The Wonders hit Pittsburgh. But if you watch That Thing You Do’s extended cut, you get quite a bit more of his nasty energy to behold. Sure, Lenny shouldn’t have been messing with his Cuban cigars, but that wasn’t a license to treat The Wonders like trash.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

That Thing You Do Belongs In The Criterion Collection

Everybody has those favorites of theirs that they wish would be given the full Criterion Collection treatment, flush with special features and insightful essays. I think it’s time to give Tom Hanks’ writing/directing debut that treatment, or at the very least a premium 4K re-release of the generous Blu-ray package that ported the Extended Cut and its extras. And if anyone is listening, I’d be glad to contribute an essay upon request.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Want To Write An Entire Series Of Mr. Downtown Mysteries That Live Up To That Theme

If I had to pick a favorite track of That Thing You Do’s soundtrack, besides the titular ditty, I’d have to go with the theme from “Mr. Downtown,” sung by the dulcet tones of Freddy Fredrickson (Robert Torti). It’s a loving riff on Henry Mancini’s theme for Peter Gunn, which only makes me want to create a mystery series that fully fleshes out that fictitious TV series. Clearly I’m not alone here, as YouTube channel Arcade Productions has already taken a spin on such a project.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Mr. White Must See Himself In Guy Patterson

Tom Everett Scott kind of resembles a young Tom Hanks in his performance, and while it seems unintentional, I think it may have also served a secondary purpose. Between Mr. White and Guy bonding over sunglasses at a State Fair, and the considerate speech that Playtone’s mover and shaker gives to the young squire after The Wonders implode, it feels like past life experience is a motivator between mentor and student.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Would Watch Weekend At Party Pier

A short sequence meant to lampoon the teen beach movies of Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, Weekend At Party Pier is where The Wonders become Cap’t Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters. Yes, it looks incredibly goofy, but I would be very happy to see this frothy lampoon, directed on screen by the late Silence of the Lambs helmer Jonathan Demme, become an actual movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Lamarr Is A Five-Star Human Being And Ace Concierge

If you’re a serious practitioner in the hospitality industry, you know how to make people happy before they even ask. The Ambassador Hotel’s concierge Lamarr (Obba Babatundé) is someone who definitely fits that bill, as he takes care of the sickly Faye, makes killer dessert suggestions, and makes sure that Guy Patterson gets to appreciate jazz, and the love of his life, in the appropriate fashion.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

When Can We See That Thing You Do As A Broadway Musical?

We’ve seen plenty of Hollywood motion pictures become Broadway musicals, and there are even more waiting in the wings to have their shot. But when will the Great White Way get with the program and turn That Thing You Do into an expanded, full spectacle musical that feels like a Wonders concert?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Darlene And Chad Totally (Probably) Got Married

While Guy and Faye are That Thing You Do’s predictable love connection, I’m now inclined to think that Chad and Guy’s sister Darlene (Dawn Maxey) wound up together in life. After being rebuffed by Lenny Haise after a spark of interest, and Chad becoming close to the Patterson family in Guy’s absence, this is one leap involving Chad that could have worked.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

There Is Not A Universe Where Jimmy Deserved Faye’s Love

Jimmy was cheating on Faye with Diane Dane (Chaille Percival), and I’m tired of pretending otherwise. She sits on the man’s lap during the rehearsal for “My World Is Over,” Jimmy talks about her constantly, and you can tell he is smitten with her. Faye Dolan deserved much, much better than that; and he should have dumped her in Pittsburgh.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Wonder How Many People Actually Used Jimmy’s Quitting Schtick After Seeing This Movie?

Johnathon Schaech’s Jimmy was That Thing You Do’s heel, and that’s a credit to the Arrowverse vet’s skills. So is the fact that his catchy, passive-aggressive hit single “I Quit (Mr. White)” is something that I could see viewers being tempted to implement when leaving a job at one point or another.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Did Tom Hanks Write Mr. White’s Liner Notes For The Mondo Vinyl?

On the back of Mondo’s long-awaited That Thing You Do vinyl release is a section of liner notes that are credited to “Mr. A.M. White,” who is presumably Tom Hanks’ character in the film. Seeing as the man created this world, I really want to know if he wrote those liner notes - in between making hit movies and writing novels like “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece,” did he add this expansion of lore to the Playtone Galaxy?

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

I Still Want A That Thing You Do Legacy-quel

We saw snapshots of where all of The Wonders wound up after their disbanding at the end of That Thing You Do, and fans still hold those clues as canon. With the 30th anniversary of the film approaching in 2026, I really think it’s time to reconsider putting together a legacy-quel that follows the band in the ‘90s, and how their past climb to stardom is seen in the march to Y2K.