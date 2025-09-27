I Rewatched The Truman Show, And It Feels Even More Relevant In The Age Of TikTok And AI

When The Truman Show first hit theaters in 1998, it was one of the first times we saw Jim Carrey in a serious performance, and now, more than twenty-five years later, it stands as one of the best-ranked Jim Carrey films. At the time, it felt like high-concept fiction. A man unknowingly living his entire life inside a meticulously crafted reality TV show? Wild. Unthinkable. Profoundly sad. But now, when considering the 2025 movie schedule, it doesn’t feel all that far-fetched. If anything, it feels like a documentary.

I recently rewatched The Truman Show, for the first time in years, and while the movie hasn’t changed, we absolutely have. The world it satirizes—with surveillance, performative reality, and commercialized intimacy—is even here. Today, we volunteer our lives to the algorithm. We’re not just being watched, but are curating what the world sees. Truman was unknowingly broadcast to millions, and we do it on purpose.

The Truman Show Fan Club Feels Familiar

There are many iconic moments in the movie, but one that stands out to me is the bathroom mirror scene, which you can see below. The scene then leads into the world watching Truman—brushing his teeth, going to work, living his quiet, fake life. His pain becomes their entertainment. They cry when he cries, cheer when he rebels, and love him like they know him.

Does this all sound familiar? That’s textbook parasocial behavior. In 1998, it was satire, but in 2025, it’s just another Tuesday on TikTok or Twitch. We see it play out in real time—creator stan accounts, streamers with cult-like followings, even AI influencers who’ve never taken a real breath. We form emotional connections with people who don’t (and sometimes literally can’t) know we exist.

Speaking of stans: here’s a full-circle moment—Eminem has said The Truman Show helped inspire The Eminem Show. That's right, one of the best movies of the ‘90s went on to inspire one of the most iconic rap albums of the early ‘00s.

AI And Our Manufactured Reality Feels Like Seahaven

One of The Truman Show’s core themes is control—of the weather, the people, even the dialogue. Everything is engineered. Today, with AI reshaping everything from celebrity interviews and song lyrics to synthetic news anchors, that once-fictional world feels less like satire and more like a tech demo.

AI can now generate friends, romantic partners, music, art, news, and even celebrity likenesses—though that’s already sparked legal battles. Truman had a script. We have algorithms. It’s eerily relevant. No surprise here that there’s been talk of a TV adaptation or reboot for years—though, for the record, I hope it never happens.

Escape Feels Like A Metaphor For Digital Disconnection

The movie’s ending is iconic because Truman’s final act is a quiet rebellion. He sails to the edge of his world and delivers his famous line—“In case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and good night”—a moment so definitive that the writers recently revealed they once considered an alternate ending. Then he bows and steps through the door into the unknown. He unplugs.

But what does escape look like for us? Logging off? Deleting apps? Tossing our phones into the ocean?

The line between performance and reality has never been blurrier. We all have audiences now. Even the most mundane moments are content-adjacent. So when Truman walks away, he’s not just leaving a set—he’s reclaiming his reality. In an always-on world, that hits hard.

Rewatching the film in 2025, Carrey’s work feels more layered than ever. He plays Truman with this perfect blend of innocence and quiet desperation. When he starts to realize his world is fake, his fear isn’t just about being watched—it’s about "not knowing what’s real." Profoundly prescient.

The Truman Show just hits different now. What once felt like a high-concept cautionary tale now reads like a user manual for life in the algorithm age. We may not live on a set, but we do live inside feeds, timelines, and echo chambers built to hold our attention. But, the film almost presents us with a choice: to keep performing or to walk through the door.

The Truman Show is available to stream, rent, or purchase with your Amazon Video Prime subscription.