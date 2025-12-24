I Was Bummed One Of My Favorite Netflix True-Crime Shows Skipped 2025, But It Sounds Like It's Coming Back Soon

I have a lot of solid TV and movie memories from this year, and myNetflix subscription was the reason for quite a few of them. I had a lot of favorites on the streamer this year, though the true crime fan in me was sad when one of its biggest IPs didn't get new episodes. Fortunately, it looks like that could be rectified soon, and it'll be added to the 2026 TV schedule.

While Mindhunter fans' pleas for a third season are going unanswered, there is another great true crime series that could be making a big return. That's my hope based on a recent social media post, at least.

Unsolved Mysteries' X Account Hinted Volume 6 Is On The Way

Last year gave us two batches of Unsolved Mysteries, but 2025 came and went without a mention of when to expect new episodes on the upcoming Netflix schedule. While it was, and technically still is, one of the Netflix shows that hadn't been canceled or renewed, that could be changing soon. Check out this latest post from the series' official X account, which said the following:

There's something in the sky this holiday season, detectives. Who knows what we will find out there in 2026...Happy Holidays from the Unsolved Mysteries team. 🔍 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Vnk7xpmiqeDecember 23, 2025

This is the first post from the Unsolved Mysteries account since November, and no post this year has openly hinted at or suggested that new episodes are on the way until now. Obviously, nothing is official until Netflix announces news about the show, but I'm definitely more convinced than I was before that new episodes of one of the best true-crime series out there are coming in the new year. As psyched as I am, though, I can't rule out that this is just the work of a bored social media intern making a meme.

Are We Getting A UFO-Specific Season?

Another strange element of this post is that it makes some references to the stars. This, of course, has me thinking about the extraterrestrial episodes that Unsolved Mysteries has done over the years. Could we be getting a UFO-centric season of the show?

I'd have mixed feelings about that, because while I am an avid sci-fi fan to the point I recently campaigned for a Hallmark movie for Trekkies, I do enjoy the crime stories quite a bit. After all, the murders and kidnappings are more likely to be solved, which is where the show's true power lies.

Don't get me wrong, I'd love for Unsolved Mysteries to reveal that there is intelligent life on other planets beyond a shadow of a doubt, but that feels pretty ambitious for the series to accomplish, even with its long legacy on television.

All this to say, I'm excited about this latest post and hoping to see more updates from Unsolved Mysteries in the new year. In the meantime, I can always busy myself with the litany of true-crime documentaries on Netflix, and trust me, there are a lot of them.