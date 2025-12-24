The Alleged Breakdown Of Liberal And Conservative Guests On The View In 2025 Is Shocking

If I asked you which way The View swings politically, I’m fairly confident you’d say toward the left. The show is always very specific about having at least one talking head with conservative views at any given time, but more often than not, she’s counterbalanced by a larger number of hosts who are open about their liberal views. That’s definitely not a surprise, but a new study alleging the breakdown of conservative vs liberal guests on the show is turning more than a few heads. In fact, I think it’s fair to say it’s shocking.

The Media Research Center recently analyzed the appearances of all 341 guests the show had on in 2025. It turns out more than half didn’t talk about politics during their appearance at all. Of the 130 who did, however, 128 of them expressed liberal viewpoints and a whopping 2 expressed conservative viewpoints. Let me repeat that: 128 out of 130.

According to TV Insider, the show did not include celebrity guests in the breakdown if they have spoken about their political views in the past but did not touch on them during the interview. This alleged breakdown only includes guests who actually talked about politics during their segments. Cheryl Hines, who is married to Secretary Robert Kennedy, and politician Marjorie Taylor Green were reportedly the only ones to express conservative viewpoints during their appearances.

Now, before we get into the specifics here, it’s worth acknowledging that The Media Research Center is a watchdog group that is pretty open about its conservative views. Its primary goal is to fight the alleged left wing media bias; so, it’s fair to say they do have a horse in the race. We don’t know how vaguely or explicitly someone needed to reference politics to count here, but for those of us who watch The View at least occasionally, this doesn’t feel that far off.

I called it shocking in the headline though because when you see it laid out this directly, it feels shocking. The conversations between the panelists often move toward the left, but because there is sometimes a level of pushback, it doesn’t feel like left wing propaganda. It feels like friends having a conversation, most of whom are left wing, though it is worth noting that several conservative hosts left with very hard feelings.

Now, why the show is only having on liberal guests could potentially be due to a lot of different factors. First, it’s fair to say that the acting profession and Hollywood in general are more left wing than the rest of society. Certain types of people tend to be drawn to certain professions, and if most of their coworkers think a certain way, they may be less likely to express those viewpoints. Hollywood is and has always been, at least outwardly, a more liberal place; so, that explains why actors may be less likely to express right wing viewpoints.

It’s perhaps more telling that the show allegedly had on 25 Democratic politicians and only 1 Republican politician. Given the relatively even breakdown in elected officials and how people vote in the country, that feels more objectively biased. It’s unclear, however, whether right wing politicians are being invited on the show and declining or simply not being invited at all. If the perception amongst potential guests is that the hosts will be more sympathetic toward Democratic politicians than Republican politicians, that may make the former more likely to come on the show.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ultimately, any television show can be as conservative or liberal as it wants to be, provided the network as a whole is following the Equal Time Rule around election season. There’s nothing wrong with The View having on more left wing guests, even if the full breakdown is rather shocking. That being said, if producers are interested in appealing to a wider demographic or at least appearing more unbiased, however, they may want to consider going out of their way to bring on a few more conservatives in 2026, especially with the possibility of increased competition.