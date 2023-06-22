The Simpsons Writer Mike Reiss Was Once On The Missing Titanic Submarine, Thought ‘I May Never Get Off'

Efforts to locate the missing submersible are still underway following the tragic incident that occurred over the weekend. The vessel went missing during an expedition to explore the depths of the mid-Atlantic, specifically the Titanic wreckage. Unfortunately, on Sunday, the submarine vanished mysteriously while submerged. In a strange twist, renowned writer and former showrunner of The Simpsons , Mike Reiss, has become entangled in a maritime mystery, as he has firsthand experience aboard the ill-fated vessel. In a recent interview, he shared a somber assessment derived from personal encounters and the haunting thought that crossed his mind while on board: "I may never get off."

The submersible "Titan" has been missing in the North Atlantic since June 18, carrying five individuals. Speaking on BBC Breakfast (via Deadline ) on June 19, Reiss expressed doubt regarding the likelihood of a successful rescue mission. Being familiar with the logistics and vastness of the ocean, he explained why he believes that accessing and retrieving the submarine, if it has indeed sunk to the bottom, would be an insurmountable challenge. Reiss also disclosed that communication was frequently lost during his previous dives with OceanGate Expeditions, which owns Titan, leaving him with a lingering sense of uncertainty. Reflecting on his experiences, Reiss candidly admitted:

I got on the sub, and at the back of my mind was, ‘well, I may never get off this thing,’ that’s always with you…

Reiss described the Titan as "a beautifully designed craft,” however, he highlighted that difficulties arise from the innovative nature of the technology. In his own words:

This is not to say this is a shoddy ship or anything, it’s just that this is all-new technology, and they’re learning it as they go along. You have to just remember the early days of the space program or the early days of aviation, where you just make a lot of mistakes on the way to figuring out what you’re doing.

Prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including Josh Gates, host of Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown, and David Pogue, a veteran reporter, have also encountered the OceanGate craft. Gates considered featuring the Titan on his show but, as he told Anderson Cooper during an interview with CNN, he found it "extremely claustrophobic" and decided against using it due to various concerns. Pogue's coverage of the vessel for CBS, which highlighted potential hazards and its lack of regulatory approval or certification, has recently gone viral, with viewers perceiving it as "jerry-rigged. "

Currently, the international search for the missing submersible is at a critical stage, with concerns about the depletion of its oxygen supply, with the U.S. Coast Guard estimating that the five passengers could have run out of air around 7:10 a.m. ET. Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises according to the Coast Guard's Twitter in the search area, but the exact location and condition of the vessel remain unknown. As the search intensifies, the situation continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Like Reiss, explorer Park Stephenson, who James Cameron had consulted during the making of the Titanic film (which can be viewed with a Prime Video subscription ), has shared his thoughts on the matter. Stephenson urged the public to avoid speculating on the events surrounding the Titan and emphasized the importance of keeping the passengers in mind. As we gather more information about this situation, it is wise to heed his advice.

The disappearance of the Titan serves as a reminder of the risks inherent in pioneering new technologies. Though the outlook looks more and more grim, the world anxiously awaits news of the missing submarine, and the entertainment industry holds its breath, hoping for a miraculous rescue mission that defies the odds.