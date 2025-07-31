Colin Jost And Pete Davidson's Infamous Ferry Boat Hit With Another Setback, And This One Is Legal In Nature

“They called Titanic 2 the ship of dreams”... is something I’d say if the entertainment venue owned by SNL friends Colin Jost and Pete Davidson wasn’t constantly beleaguered by metaphorical icebergs. With the 2025 TV schedule leaving some folks to question Jost’s SNL future, the summer break for NBC’s landmark late night series has seen yet another setback added to Titanic 2’s already strange history .

Unfortunately, in this most recent example provided by The New York Post, the obstacle is one that is legal in nature. More specifically, this pitfall comes from the law firm of Nicoletti, Hornig Namazi Eckert & Sheehan, the entity Jost and Davidson hired “to handle dockage and towing contracts” for their waterlogged investment. Apparently those services led to an alleged debt of $13,500, one that the firm has taken legal action to collect.

Purchased in March 2022, the former Staten Island Ferry vessel has been a bit of an albatross for all involved, including Colin Jost and Pete Davidson’s third partner, Paul Italia. Naturally a purchase this massive (and this outside the box) is something people are going to want to keep tabs on, and Davidson’s update from this past February put the entertainment destination “a lot closer than people seemed to think.”

That’s an admittedly rosier picture than was provided a month prior, in which fundraising and the formation of a plan for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show's 2024 venue (formerly named “John F. Kennedy”) were still very much in the works. Then again, sinking $280k on any sort of investment, and not making substantial progress three years later has to hurt, no matter who you are.

It certainly has given people fuel for jokes that take some parting shots at Colin Jost’s co-investor status from time to time. Of course, one of the most recent instances came from Scarlett Johansson’s TODAY trolling from this past April.

Though if you watch that clip for yourself, you can see it's only half trolling, with the remainder being the concern of a loving partner.

At this point it would appear that more than a GoFundMe page would be needed to settle the house and get things ship shape. Or maybe Amazon can sweep in and turn the Titanic 2 into the new home stage for Colin Jost's Pop Culture Jeopardy hosting gig, along with all of the shopping and entertainment he and Pete Davidson have in mind. That is, if NBC doesn't want to make a counteroffer and host some SNL episodes from a stage that's truly a fluid environment.

We’ll have to see what happens with this story as it develops, but that shouldn’t stop you from watching Saturday Night Live reruns - with the complete Season 50 now streaming with a Peacock subscription. Season 51 will premiere on October 4th, and may or may not feature at least a handful of jokes that tastefully tackle this sensitive subject.