Joshua Jackson’s 5-Word Update On Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Is Making Fans Go Overboard, And I Can Relate

It’s been over a month since Doctor Odyssey’s first season reached its destination, with a somewhat disappointing finale airing on the 2025 TV schedule, but still no decision has come down from ABC regarding the future of the Ryan Murphy creation. Fans like myself have been desperate for an update, and Joshua Jackson — who brings the Dawson’s Creek vibes at Dr. Max Bankman — finally came through with five words that honestly don’t make me feel any better.

Joshua Jackson attended the Motion Picture & Television Fund NextGen Annual Summer Party this past weekend, and as he walked the red carpet, someone can be heard commenting that they hope Doctor Odyssey would get renewed for Season 2. In the clip on X, you can see his face scrunch up, and he shrugs a couple of times before responding:

They haven’t told us yet.

I don’t love this response, because there was no confidence in the answer; it didn’t sound to me like he was expecting to hear from Ryan Murphy any day now, and honestly, the facial expression read more like, “not happening,” than “prepare to set sail,” at least in my opinion.

I’m just speculating here, but it seems like these actors — Joshua Jackson in addition to Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, Don Johnson and the rest of the cast and crew — would kind of need to know something about the state of their employment. Either way, I’m not the only Doctor Odyssey fan reading into Jackson’s words, as the comments were full of doom and frustration:

I need them to just make a decision already it's driving me insane – @Fruit_Batt_

– @Fruit_Batt_ Maybe it’s already cancelled and he is not allowed to say 😬 – @targetconfusion

@targetconfusion Abc put the series in the freezer and forgot about it 😔 – @FinitAaAaaaaA

– @FinitAaAaaaaA Keeping them + us in limbo is sick behavior😭 – @just_zutara

– @just_zutara Bruh 😭 what the hell is this??? JUST GIVE US SOME CLARITY FFS – @Lylyjen

Honestly, if it’s over, just put us out of our misery already!

One fan referenced the wild theory that The Odyssey isn’t real and that Max is stuck in a COVID-induced purgatory, hallucinating the unrealistic high-seas medical emergencies and the stunt-casted spring-breakers begging to give him the ride of his life. X user @Mietar cleverly commented:

Turns out it was actually us viewers in purgatory this whole time 😭

Ahead of the Season 1 finale, the situation didn’t seem so dire, as ABC/Hulu executive Craig Erwich indicated that the decision was in Ryan Murphy’s hands, with creative conversations ongoing with the busy TV producer. However, weeks later — and especially with the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three former Doctor Odyssey crew members — it feels a little less likely that we’re cruising toward good news.

That’s a lot of speculation for just five words from Joshua Jackson, but you know, we’re just a little lost at sea here, wondering if we’ll ever get that musical episode and reminiscing about the days of our favorite ABC primetime throuple (are there others?).

While we wait for something more official to come down, Doctor Odyssey’s first season is available to stream with a Hulu subscription.