Speed's Sandra Bullock Explains Why Her Building Chemistry With Keanu Reeves In The Action Classic Is Like Cinematic 'Foreplay'
The Speed stars have a unique on-screen romance.
The romance between Keanu Reeves's Jack and Sandra Bullock's Annie in director Jan de Bont's Speed is easily one of the best in action movie history... and it's a romance that's not developed with a whole lot of sustained eye contact between the stars. Because Annie spends a great deal of the movie sitting behind the wheel of a speeding bus, she has to keep her eyes on the road rather than look deep into the soul of the man trying to save her life and the lives of her fellow public transit passengers.
It's one of many things to appreciate about the beloved 1994 film, and a special quality that Sandra Bullock recognizes reflecting on her chemistry with her co-star. Both Bullock and Keanu Reeves are featured in the latest episode of the podcast 50 MPH: The Making Of A Movie Megahit, and one of the aspects of the movie she highlights is the lack of eye contact between Jack and Annie. She notes,
Anyone watching Speed and even vaguely aware of Hollywood conventions knows that events are going to transpire that see Jack and Annie come together at the end – and as noted by Sandra Bullock, that expectation helps create a natural electricity between the characters. There are occasional glances that they throw each other between keeping their eyes on the road and hatching escape plans from the bus of death, and anticipation is built for their romance to be realized.
It obviously helps that Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves have terrific natural chemistry as performers – which fans got to see again later in the more conventionally romantic drama The Lake House. Bullock spoke about her working relationship with her Speed co-star, saying,
If you now find yourself with a deep hunger to watch the 1990s action classic Speed, you can presently stream it with a Starz subscription. It's also available for both rental and purchase from digital retailers and available for physical media collectors on 4K UHD.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.