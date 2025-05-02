Speed Duo Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves Are Re-Teaming For The First Time In Years, And I'm Jazzed About The Kind Of Movie They'll Be Doing

Remember Speed? The 1994 action movie that paired Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves aboard an out-of-control bus was a critical and commercial success, and you may be among the people who think the actors should be paired back together in a Speed standalone sequel (Reeves didn’t return for Speed 2). While such a project is not in the cards for now, word’s come in that Bullock and Reeves will be re-teaming for this first time in years. That’s welcome enough news on its own, but I’m also jazzed about the kind of movie they’re doing this time around.

This piece of news comes from us to THR, which reports that Bullock and Reeves have signed onto a yet-to-be-titled romantic thriller from Amazon MGM Studios. While the two previously dabbled in the romantic genre together in 2006’s The Lake House, this movie sounds like it’ll be more intense. Alas, no plot details are available at this time, with the thriller, which is being written by Jackie and Zero Day’s Noah Oppenheim, only being described as “propulsive.”

There’s an extra layer to this Speed reunion too, as Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves will also reunite with producer Mark Gordon, who produced the action flick. Gordon and Oppenheim reportedly brought the idea for this action thriller to the actors, and from there the development process began. Bullock will produce via her Fortis Films banner, Reeves and Gordon are producing alongside Bibby Dunn through The Mark Gordon Company, and Oppenheim will carry out these same duties with Sarah Bremner through Prologue Entertainment.

One of the reasons Speed was so successful was because of the excellent chemistry Reeves and Bullock shared while they were playing Jack Traven and Annie Porter, respectively. Unfortunately, the premise of The Lake House meant that these two didn’t share nearly as much screen time together, and the movie also didn’t end up getting many positive reviews. Whatever this romantic thriller ends up being about, here’s hoping it fares better, as I'm looking forward to seeing that chemistry again.

While Keanu Reeves hasn’t been seen on the big screen since John Wick: Chapter 4 in 2023, he did voice Shadow the Hedgehog last year in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which can now be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. Next month, he’ll reprise John Wick in the Ballerina spinoff, and then his next movie, Good Fortune, opens in October on the 2025 movies schedule. As for Sandra Bullock, her last two movies, The Lost City and Bullet Train, came out in 2022. In addition to this romantic thriller, she and Nicole Kidman are also returning for Practical Magic 2.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more news on Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves next movie together. Also, if you’re now in the mood to rewatch Speed after reading this article, it can be accessed with a Max subscription.