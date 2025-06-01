Tom Cruise Dropped Some Serious Praise For Fellow Action Movie Star Keanu Reeves, And Now I Really Need To See These Two Team Up

When it comes to actors pushing the boundaries of action movies today, few come close to Tom Cruise. The 62-year-old A-lister has performed some of the most impressive stunts ever put to film, including those he undertakes in the 2025 movie release Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Of course, game recognizes game, and Tom Cruise has no problem shouting out others who produce excellent work. That was the case when he shouted out Keanu Reeves, and his comments have me hoping for a collaboration between the stars.

There are plenty of excellent Keanu Reeves performances but, when it specifically comes to his work in the action genre, the John Wick films are amongst his greatest achievements. It would seem that Tom Cruise is definitely a fan of the work Reeves and his collaborators have done. While on the red carpet for The Final Reckoning, Cruise gushed about Reeves and how he’s personally enjoyed the actor’s work over the years:

I love Keanu’s work. Look, I grew up with Keanu. You see 'Speed,' you see 'The Matrix' and also what they did with the 'Wick' franchise, and looking at that, you're saying, like, 'Look at how they captured the tone for that and how, that ability and charisma.

Something I never tire of seeing or hearing is an actor showing support for a fellow artist, and the Edge of Tomorrow star is absolutely right. The Wick films are a showcase of incredible action, which is in great part due to the efforts of franchise director Chad Stahelski, stunt coordinators and stunt actors along with the leading man and some of his co-stars. During his chat with Extra, Tom Cruise showered even more praise on the creative team’s efforts:

Keanu, what he does with Wick, and what they've done with that franchise, very impressive. Very. I know what it takes to do that stuff, so I always call them, I'm like, 'Hat's off, man. Hat's off.' I dig those movies, you know, I really love it.

Considering how great Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise are at what they do, I’m honestly now just thinking about how I'd love to see them headline a film of their own. It’s actually surprising they’ve yet to work together on a blockbuster, especially considering their vast experience with action and thriller films, and their ability to use their bodies in ways most actors don't try. (Plus, they've both been in Hollywood for a long time and I'm a little surprised have not crossed paths.)

The obvious pitch would be for Cruise and Reeves to play to characters who have to team up to complete some sort of dangerous task. However, I personally like the idea of a story that requires the two actors to play characters pitted against each other. (Just imagine how awesome a hand-to-hand fight between those two stars would be.)

As far as the general public knows, such a project isn’t in the cards, but the stars do have other titles on the docket. Tom Cruise is starring in a yet-to-be-titled film from Alejandro G. Iñárritu, which is set to hit theaters in 2026. As for Reeves, he’s set to reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas, who Cruise also admires. Reeves is also set to play the Baba Yaga in a fifth film, for which a release date has yet to be announced.

I take comfort in the fact that the aforementioned leading men are still going strong and delivering top-tier entertainment. Hopefully, they’ll be able to continue to contribute great work in upcoming action movies as long as they would like and are able. And, all the while, fellow fans, keep your fingers crossed for a Cruise/Reeves collaboration.