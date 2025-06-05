Keanu Reeves Is Excited About Reuniting With Sandra Bullock, And I Was Shocked To Learn How Long They've Been Trying To Make This Happen

It’s always thrilling to see the (movie) stars realign with one another, especially if they initially hit it out of the park. A pair many have been waiting on to do just this is Keanu Reeves and his Speed co-star Sandra Bullock. After their 1994 smash and excellent high octane chemistry , they had a so-so romantic fantasy follow up, and they're now gearing up to reunite in a new romantic thriller . Reeves is hyped for the reunion, but realizing how long the duo has tried to get this rolling is surprising to me.

ET chatted with the A-list actor, who was attending the 2025 movie calendar premiere of the John Wick spinoff Ballerina. To start off the conversation, they asked Reeves how he felt about being on set with Bullock again after all these years. He shared that he and his The Lake House costar wanted to land another project together, and thanks to an old Speed producer, it’s now a reality. However, the timeline on the now unnamed Amazon MGM project took some time to secure, with Reeves stating:

She and I had always wanted to work together, and one of the producers we had worked with in the past, Mark Gordon, kind of brought the idea to us. And so over the past couple of years, we've been trying to figure out what we could do.

Thank goodness for their past producer and this idea he pitched alongside the film’s writer, Noah Oppenheim (Jackie, Zero Day). During Speed’s 30th anniversary last year, talks of a threequel were on the table, pending some terms , but I’m glad to see we’re getting something entirely else to add to the Bullock/Reeves catalog. After all, the sequel was a flop and it landed the Jack Traven actor in "movie jail" for turning down the 1997 installment . Still, I am surprised for even A+ Hollywood names it took them this long to nail something down together.

Finding the right title, genre and time in their respective schedules is understandable. It does sound like that it’s been a process in coordinating things properly (I do trust their word because both deliver stellar work). But, outside of the current multi-year search in re-joining ranks with one another, their track record checks out in these slow-paced timelines. It was 12 years between Speed (which you can stream with a Max subscription ) and The Lake House (available via VOD services), and now, it’ll likely be at least 20 before this new romantic thriller hits theaters.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures) 5 Reasons Why The Lake House Is An Underrated Romantic Movie

While this title is getting into the full pre-production swing, both have some fun titles heading our way. The Miss Congeniality star is returning to her witchy roots in Practical Magic 2 alongside Nicole Kidman. The Bill & Ted alum will next appear in Aziz Ansari's comedy Good Fortune .

Both flicks should hold us over until the highly anticipated and exciting Bullock-Reeves return to screen. Hopefully it won’t take them so long in the future if they choose to team up again.