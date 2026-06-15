Studios Offered Obsession's Director A Bigger Budget If He Made Major Script Rewrites, And I’m So Glad He Stood His Ground
He totally made the right call.
The horror genre has been thriving for years now, with some A+ original concepts hitting theaters alongside sequels from beloved horror franchises. One of the best horror movies in recent memory is Obsession, which has been making tons of money off a small budget. Director/writer Curry Barker recently revealed that he was offered millions to make a major change to the movie's story, and I'm so so glad he turned it down.
Obsession tells the story of Michael Johnson's Bear, a boy hopelessly in love with his childhood friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). He makes a wish for her to love him on a toy called the "One Wish Willow", and the results are horrifying. During an interview with THR, Barker revealed the big change that studios tried to convince him to make, saying:
Well, that would have been a very different movie. Bear was very much not a hero in Obsession, and is more focused on his relationship with Nikki... even though he suspects that her sudden affection for him is weird. But he keeps trying, and by the time he realizes the true power of his wish he's powerless to stop the bloodshed that would come. Giving a him a hero's story would have likely taken away from the movie's mystery, as well as how effective its ending ultimately was.
Obsession's ending was a bleak but realistic one, where Nikki finally is freed from the wish, and sees carnage all around her. Things would have turned out very differently if Curry had changed the movie to make Bear more of a hero. He went on to speak about his decision, saying:
In the end Bear wasn't very redeemable, and it took him until the movie's third act until he would try and free Nikki from the wish he put on her. He kills himself to finally free her from the One Wish Willow, although Nikki was left in a house full of dead bodies and a mysterious billion dollars in cash when she finally woke up. Curry Barker seems to think she probably went to prison after the credits rolled, which is pretty bleak.
Obsession and Back Rooms have both been crushing at the box office, further showing the popularity of the horror genre. We'll have to see if Barker ends up expanding the franchise with a sequel, as the One Wish Willow could go down differently with each wish. One thing is clear: most fans would agree the director made the right call in not altering his movie.
Obsession is still in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. And I can't wait to see what Curry Barker does next, especially given how he fought for this modern horror classic.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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