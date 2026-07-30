People Have Been Arguing Over The Color Of Ryan Reynolds' New Deadpool Suit, So He Put It To Rest

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Reynolds found the grey area in the debate over the new suit.

Close-up of Ryan Reynolds suited up as everyone&#039;s favorite Merc with a Mouth, X-Force tank top, in the second standalone movie, Deadpool 2.
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox, Disney, Marvel Studios)