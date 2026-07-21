Obsession Director Clears Up 2 Of My Biggest Nikki And Bear Questions With His A+ DVD Commentary
Long live the DVD commentary!
Spoilers below for anyone who still hasn’t seen Obsession, which is currently streaming via Peacock subscription, as well as still screening in theaters.
Who would have thought that one of the most successful 2026 movie releases would include gnarly dead cat scenes, a magical knick-knack, and perhaps the most awkward game of Jenga ever put on camera? Curry Barker’s Obsession has added a huge push to the wave of YouTube-friendly horror, and I can only hope that other filmmakers are influenced by Barker’s innate skills as a visual and emotional storyteller, and not just by the “cursed toy brings trauma” idea. Because one reason Obsession works so well is because it doesn't explain everything.
I don’t just mean by the ending, which is certainly worth expounding upon in a sequel that would hopefully explore the myriad Nikki theories. (Even if Barker’s anthology idea sounds better than anything.) Throughout the movie, there are several offbeat moments and lines of dialogue that seem like there’s hinting at something else to discover, which is why I was so pleased that the young director provided a full-length feature commentary for the Obsession DVD and Blu-ray release.Click Here To Buy Obsession 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray for $27.95 (Save 15%)
The whole shebang was quite excellent, and reminded me how much I miss DVD commentaries. But I’ll bemoan that another time, as now we’re digging into the answers to some of my biggest lingering Obsession questions.
Curry Barker Believes Bear Is In Denial About Nikki And His Wish
To be far clearer than the customer service team over at TABI Cat Curiosities Inc., I know that Bear is on the wrong end of monstrous by the end of this movie. The character knew it, and star Michael Johnston is well aware that audiences think Bear’s icky. But even knowing that his actions remain unforgivable, my specific question was more like…
How much did Bear truly think that Nikki’s erratic behavior was natural (as it were), and that it absolutely could not have been the result of a wish-fulfilling trinket?
During the scene where Bear searches for One Wish Willow testimonials online, Curry Barker mentions that it was a scene crafted later in the process, specifically for the purposes of showing him scoffing at the idea of wish-granting being real, so that by the time Nikki’s awkward-as-fudge restaurant explosion occurs, he can finally bring himself to ask her for proof. Here’s what Barker had to say during that scene:
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I dunno about you, but that does help in whatever truly minute ways that it can, in that I can bring myself to think that Bear just doesn’t know Nikki that well, and maybe tells himself that her weird-a-s mood swings are just a quirk he’s only now learning about. (Dummy.) Barker continues:
It’s fascinating to hear him say at this point that Wish Nikki knows why she is Wish Nikki. Not that it has to be spelled out, but her awareness makes it feel so much grosser somehow. Or maybe it’s just the same amount of gross, but smeared differently.
"Real" Nikki Exists When "Wish" Nikki Sleeps
Arguably Obsession's most morally bothersome scene happens just before Bear sneaks out to meet with Sarah, when he ignores the "real" Nikki's pleas to be put out of her misery. This was the first time it became clear that the wish-altered Nikki wasn't alone inside the young woman's head, so to speak. But it's actually much earlier in the movie when this idea is first hinted at, specifically when Bear wakes up to Nikki cowering in the corner and avoiding sleep. According to Barker:
Then later, during the aforementioned scene when Nikki asks Bear to kill her, Barker readdressed the topic, saying:
This could easily kick off another batch of questions, such as "Did Real Nikki try to talk to Bear in her sleep before that night?" and "What is Real Nikki going through during Wish Nikki's waking hours?"
Although I guess that question gets answered in a pretty horrifying way whenever Bear calls the customer service number, and only Nikki's tortured screams are heard when Bear is asked if he wants to hear her. Upon first viewing, I wasn't 100% sure which version of Nikki those screams were coming from. But it does seem on-point for Real Nikki to react that way, given that was at a point when Wish Nikki was covered in vomit and other filth while waiting for him to return home. Girl, I'd be screaming, too.
Other Obsession Details That I Loved Hearing About
The Opening Scene Wasn't Originally In The Movie
The first time I watched Obsession, I noted that the final shot was reminiscent of the sequence earlier in the film where Bear discovered his dead cat, and was confused when I went back and remembered the film started with Bear acting out his big speech for Nikki. As it happens, my instincts weren't so off base, and that very first scene wasn't a first-draft inclusion. As Curry Barker put it:
He also explained why the scene was crafted, pointing out that kicking off with such a morbid visual was not the best way to lead people into an uncomfortably funny horror movie. In his words:
I retrospect, I'm not sure Bear and Ian's friendship would have felt as lived-in and authentic had it not been for their dynamic in the opening.
The Obsession Bed Title Was Totally Real
Obsession's title screen is so specific that it seemed entirely purposeful and planned out, but I still didn't fully think it was a practical effect. Turns out my instincts were off, as he explained:
How about some Obsession bedspread mer