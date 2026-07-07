Obsession Star Wants More Than A Sequel, And Her Idea’s Exactly What I Want To See

The horror genre continues to be wildly popular and profitable, to the joy of fans like me. Case in point: Curry Barker's Obsession which crushed at the box office and is one of the best horror movies in recent memory. Fans are eager for a sequel, and Nikki actress Inde Navarrette offered an A+ idea that I hope the filmmaker and studio should consider. Let's break it down.

While Barker teased that One Wish Willows will be part of his next movie, fans like me want to see the Obsession franchise continue with more upcoming horror movies. The pressure would be on to deliver, but in an interview with Nylon Navarrette offered an A+ idea about how the property could continue without a traditional sequel about Nikki. In her words:

I think the beautiful thing about it is that there is no sequel. I think it’d be cool if Curry did the anthology series that he was talking about, where each is a different wish. Then I could watch and not get scared by myself.

Honestly, this is a killer idea. While there are som fans curious about what happened to Nikki after Obsession's ending, Inde Navarrette thinks that it should be an anthology series rather than a traditional sequel film. Instead we'd follow new characters every episode using a One Wish Willow, and the terrifying shenanigans that might occur with different wishes.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Curry Barker was offered money to change Obsession's story and offer Bear some redemption, and he (smartly) decided not to. So if he thinks that continuing the franchise would work best as an anthology series I'm inclined to agree. Navarrette is certainly on that same page.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

I'd love to see another Obsession movie that focuses on an entirely different wish altogether. Maybe it could be about someone wishing for fame, only to see the dark reality of mass obsession. Or perhaps the wish is something even more insidious and spiteful. The possibilities are truly endless, and the director's strong vision has me at ease about whatever he might be planning.

The wild critical and box office success of Obsession is one of the biggest movie stories of the year, so it seems inevitable that the burgeoning franchise will continue at some point in the future. But the pressure will be on for the director/writer to craft another surprising movie full of scares and comedic beats. Hopefully Barker gets to work on a follow-up movie sooner rather than later, and gives fans like me some information about what' she's got planned.

Obsession is currently available to rent or purchase digitally as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see if the movie's wild success ends up translating to nods this Awards Season. After Sinners and Weapons won Oscars, the genre is seemingly getting more respect.