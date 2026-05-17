Obsession Ending: The Cast And Director Have Ideas About What Happens After The Final Shot
Big spoilers ahead!
The best horror movies leave the audience affected by what they just watched and thinking on what happens to the characters after the credits start rolling. On that note, ever since seeing writer/director Curry Barker’s critically-acclaimed debut Obsession, I haven’t been able to stop pondering how everything wraps up. When CinemaBlend had the chance to talk to Baker and the film's stars, they broke down for us what they think happens after that terrifying final shot. Let’s get into it.
What Happens After The Ending Of Obsession?
At the end of Obsession, Michael Johnston’s Bear realizes the only thing left to do to stop the nightmares of the One Wish Willow is to end his own life. This comes after he uses the mystical stick to make one of his best friends, Inde Navarrette’s Nikki, to love him more than anything in the whole world. His wish comes true but with terrible results, as Nikki not only becomes obsessed with him but practically evil, even killing their other friends in front of Bear in violent ways.
Once Bear dies, the One Wish Willow curse is broken and Nikki gets a rude awakening as she comes to and sees her best friends all dead around her. During our interview with Curry Barker, he dropped some grim thoughts regarding what happens to Nikki after the events of the film:
Yeah… that sounds about right. It’s rather maddening too because Nikki is the biggest victim of anyone in the story. She was turned into a monster by Bear, because he couldn’t confront his feelings for her. But, obviously, in his defense, he probably didn’t think a magic stick would grant his wish, or take the dark, dark turn that it does. Barker also told us that he’d definitely be interested in making an Obsession follow-up but that it would likely follow a completely different story.
Inde Navarette Shares Her Interpretation Of Nikki
When we asked Navarette for her take, she shared some comments that could definitely serve as food for thought. More specifically, the Superman & Lois alum shared some keen insight into what Nikki’s experience was like while she was under the spell of the One Wish Willow. In terms of her thoughts on what happens after the final shot, Navarette says:
As you might recall in the movie, there are various times at which where Nikki kind of wakes up for a moment and is herself before the One Wish Willow’s dark magic takes over. Presented with this material to play with, Navarette gives a performance that could eventually lead to her being considered one of the greatest scream queens of all time. As far as her character goes, Navarrette thinks that after a while, Nikki comes to realize what’s going on with her, and the ending is the moment we get to see her deal with the grief for the first time. As she continued:
It’s almost better that we don’t see what happens next to Nikki, because it's easy to imagine just how unbelievably sad her life is going to be moving forward. I don’t know how other upcoming horror movies, or even other entries on the 2026 movie schedule are going to top this ending, but I'm definitely open to being proven wrong!
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Do yourself a favor and check out Obsession, which is playing in theaters nationwide.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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