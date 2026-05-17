Obsession Ending: The Cast And Director Have Ideas About What Happens After The Final Shot

The best horror movies leave the audience affected by what they just watched and thinking on what happens to the characters after the credits start rolling. On that note, ever since seeing writer/director Curry Barker’s critically-acclaimed debut Obsession, I haven’t been able to stop pondering how everything wraps up. When CinemaBlend had the chance to talk to Baker and the film's stars, they broke down for us what they think happens after that terrifying final shot. Let’s get into it.

What Happens After The Ending Of Obsession?

At the end of Obsession, Michael Johnston’s Bear realizes the only thing left to do to stop the nightmares of the One Wish Willow is to end his own life. This comes after he uses the mystical stick to make one of his best friends, Inde Navarrette’s Nikki, to love him more than anything in the whole world. His wish comes true but with terrible results, as Nikki not only becomes obsessed with him but practically evil, even killing their other friends in front of Bear in violent ways.

Once Bear dies, the One Wish Willow curse is broken and Nikki gets a rude awakening as she comes to and sees her best friends all dead around her. During our interview with Curry Barker, he dropped some grim thoughts regarding what happens to Nikki after the events of the film:

She's probably going to prison for a very long time. There's also like a billion dollars in Ian's house and Ian's dead on the floor. So she's connected to that money in some way. Who knows what the cops are going to kind of put together as the story, but she's not gonna have a very good life I don't think. It's very sad.

Yeah… that sounds about right. It’s rather maddening too because Nikki is the biggest victim of anyone in the story. She was turned into a monster by Bear, because he couldn’t confront his feelings for her. But, obviously, in his defense, he probably didn’t think a magic stick would grant his wish, or take the dark, dark turn that it does. Barker also told us that he’d definitely be interested in making an Obsession follow-up but that it would likely follow a completely different story.

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

Inde Navarette Shares Her Interpretation Of Nikki

When we asked Navarette for her take, she shared some comments that could definitely serve as food for thought. More specifically, the Superman & Lois alum shared some keen insight into what Nikki’s experience was like while she was under the spell of the One Wish Willow. In terms of her thoughts on what happens after the final shot, Navarette says:

That's a really good question. I think my personal interpretation was that she saw a lot of different things after a while, and so she kind of knows what's going on and she's just grieving. Obviously, grieving is different for everybody, but I think her journey of grief is just starting.

As you might recall in the movie, there are various times at which where Nikki kind of wakes up for a moment and is herself before the One Wish Willow’s dark magic takes over. Presented with this material to play with, Navarette gives a performance that could eventually lead to her being considered one of the greatest scream queens of all time. As far as her character goes, Navarrette thinks that after a while, Nikki comes to realize what’s going on with her, and the ending is the moment we get to see her deal with the grief for the first time. As she continued:

I had the idea that she gained strength over time. Like she can fight with herself. And so, in my interpretation of it, she starts to see through the veil later on versus in the beginning it's more of a popping in and out of like, ‘Wait, where was she?’ We played with the idea of the last place that she was as Nikki was the last place that she saw. So that's why she goes, ‘Wait, where are we?’

It’s almost better that we don’t see what happens next to Nikki, because it's easy to imagine just how unbelievably sad her life is going to be moving forward. I don’t know how other upcoming horror movies, or even other entries on the 2026 movie schedule are going to top this ending, but I'm definitely open to being proven wrong!

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Do yourself a favor and check out Obsession, which is playing in theaters nationwide.