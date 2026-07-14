Fans Want More Obsession, But One Actor Thinks Their Character Got What They 'Deserved'

The horror genre has been crushing it for years now, to the delight of fans like me. One of the best horror movies in recent memory is Curry Barker's Obsession, which crushed at the box office and became one of the biggest success stories of the entire year. Because of this, moviegoers have been hoping to return to that universe with an upcoming horror movie sequel. And now Bear actor Michael Johnston has gotten real about the possibility of a follow-up movie.

It's been a good summer for horror, with Backrooms and Obsession going to numbers 1 and 2 at the box office. Fans are eager for more from the latter franchise, with Barker already teasing that a One Wish Willow will appear in his next movie. Michael Johnston has become a household name thanks to his performance as Bear, and on a new episode of the I've Never Said This Before podcast, he talked about a potential Obsession sequel, offering:

Look, it’s a magical world. Anything can happen. I would love that. I will say, there’s no plan for that. Also, I don’t know how many people would want Bear back. I think the general consensus is that he kind of got what he deserved.

That's pretty cut and dry. From the sounds of the 30 year-old actor's comments, there aren't any plans for an Obsession sequel to come together just yet. As such, fans are going to have to re-watch the modern horror classic when returning to Curry Barker's fascinating franchise. Although given what a sensation Obsession was, I have to assume that the discourse around expanding the story will continue for the foreseeable future.

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For instance, Nikki actress Inde Navarrette co-signed Barker's idea to make an anthology TV series, with each each episode potentially exploring another wish made on a One Wish Willow. The possibilities for that particular macguffin are pretty endless, with audiences eager to see the different ways it might play out.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

As for Michael Johnston's comments about Bear's fate, he's probably right on the money regarding the internet's reaction to his character. Namely how long he tried to date Nikki when something was clearly off, and how long he waited before trying to stop the wish. In the movie's final act Bear overdosed to free Nikki from her wish, saving her life in the process. But it was too little too late for many moviegoers.

There's been plenty of chatter online about Obsession's ending, and what happened to poor Nikki after regaining control of her body and screaming at the bloody wreckage all around her. But whether or not we get a direct sequel or another story entirely remains to be seen. Either way