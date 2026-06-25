One Supergirl Review Is Going Viral After Totally Lambasting The Film, But Not Everyone's A Hater
Here's what's going on.
Summer is the time for blockbusters, and nothing says popcorn flick quite like superheroes. The DCU’s second feature Supergirl is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar this weekend. First reactions to Supergirl praised Milly Alcock as the titular character, but now that reviews are out, the general consensus has been different. In fact, one critic has gone viral after completely lambasting the film.
So what's happening? And what are reviews saying?
One Critic’s Reaction To ‘Numbingly Flat’ Supergirl Causes Backlash
Supergirl reviews have dropped, but drawing nearly as much attention as the movie is Variety critic Owen Gleiberman and his strong disdain for the movie. And I mean strong. In his review, he calls the upcoming DC movie “super-horrendous,” saying it has the “worst script I can remember.” In his words:
He goes on to say he’s shocked that director Craig Gillespie was even capable of making something so “generic in its action and its attitudinizing.”
The backlash against the critic came quickly, particularly for one of Owen Gleiberman’s paragraphs that discussed Milly Alcock’s appearance, and people fired back on X (Twitter), writing:
- idk what movie you watched but I hope you get that hug you so desperately need. – hopsgeeknews
- Its fine not liking a movie but some of those digs seem pretty unprofessional like damn – TweetsByDM
- Criticising a woman’s look is your movie review? Fucking pathetic – EverythingDCU_
Not all of the comments aimed at the critic were so nice (or appropriate for repetition). One common refrain is that while it’s OK — and typical — for critics to disagree about a movie, Owen Gleiberman’s assessment is way harsher than those of his counterparts.
What Other Reviews Say About Supergirl
The majority of Supergirl reviews seem to fall kind of in the middle — not mind-blowingly great but not a disaster, either — like the low-stakes fun you often expect from a summer movie. CinemaBlend’s own Mack Rawden and Jessica Rawden had a pleasant experience at their screening, writing:
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- Mack: Just a nice, fun crowd pleaser that pretty much anyone can enjoy. Really liked Milly, as well as the humor.
- Jessica: What Mack said, plus the runtime is so tight, which I personally appreciated. No bloat. I laughed out loud at Momoa’s lines in particular many times. It’s the perfect summer movie.
Other reviews seemed to fall more in line with these thoughts, as Tim Grierson of Screen International writes in his review:
Zaki Hasan of the San Francisco Chronicle also has an overall positive takeaway from an admittedly imperfect movie:
Amelia Emberwing at The Wrap also calls out Supergirl’s “muddled” action and says Jason Momoa was wholly unnecessary in this movie. Despite its faults, however, the heart of the movie remains intact throughout. Her review reads:
Last year's Superman was, indeed, more well-received than its followup, earning a Certified Fresh 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 57% for Milly Alcock’s flick. Just like the score, most of the reviews are in that middle range — and Supergirl’s box office projections aren’t A+ — but it’s clear that many don’t believe it’s bad enough to warrant such overly negative feedback.
Supergirl hits theaters Friday, June 26, so be sure to grab yourself a ticket so you can form your own opinion.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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