One Supergirl Review Is Going Viral After Totally Lambasting The Film, But Not Everyone's A Hater

Summer is the time for blockbusters, and nothing says popcorn flick quite like superheroes. The DCU’s second feature Supergirl is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar this weekend. First reactions to Supergirl praised Milly Alcock as the titular character, but now that reviews are out, the general consensus has been different. In fact, one critic has gone viral after completely lambasting the film.

So what's happening? And what are reviews saying?

One Critic’s Reaction To ‘Numbingly Flat’ Supergirl Causes Backlash

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Supergirl reviews have dropped, but drawing nearly as much attention as the movie is Variety critic Owen Gleiberman and his strong disdain for the movie. And I mean strong. In his review, he calls the upcoming DC movie “super-horrendous,” saying it has the “worst script I can remember.” In his words:

Kill Krem! Save the dog! Those are the motivations driving the entire not-even-interesting-enough-to-be-convoluted plot of Supergirl. Maybe that’s why the movie is full of action yet numbingly flat.

He goes on to say he’s shocked that director Craig Gillespie was even capable of making something so “generic in its action and its attitudinizing.”

The backlash against the critic came quickly, particularly for one of Owen Gleiberman’s paragraphs that discussed Milly Alcock’s appearance, and people fired back on X (Twitter), writing:

idk what movie you watched but I hope you get that hug you so desperately need. – hopsgeeknews

– hopsgeeknews Its fine not liking a movie but some of those digs seem pretty unprofessional like damn – TweetsByDM

– TweetsByDM Criticising a woman’s look is your movie review? Fucking pathetic – EverythingDCU_

Not all of the comments aimed at the critic were so nice (or appropriate for repetition). One common refrain is that while it’s OK — and typical — for critics to disagree about a movie, Owen Gleiberman’s assessment is way harsher than those of his counterparts.

What Other Reviews Say About Supergirl

The majority of Supergirl reviews seem to fall kind of in the middle — not mind-blowingly great but not a disaster, either — like the low-stakes fun you often expect from a summer movie. CinemaBlend’s own Mack Rawden and Jessica Rawden had a pleasant experience at their screening, writing:

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Mack: Just a nice, fun crowd pleaser that pretty much anyone can enjoy. Really liked Milly, as well as the humor.

Just a nice, fun crowd pleaser that pretty much anyone can enjoy. Really liked Milly, as well as the humor. Jessica: What Mack said, plus the runtime is so tight, which I personally appreciated. No bloat. I laughed out loud at Momoa’s lines in particular many times. It’s the perfect summer movie.

Other reviews seemed to fall more in line with these thoughts, as Tim Grierson of Screen International writes in his review:

This likeable but underwhelming sci-fi adventure only sporadically presents its protagonist in her best light. That said, Milly Alcock certainly has the chops and gravity for the role, and hopefully subsequent pictures will make better use of her stirring spirit.

Zaki Hasan of the San Francisco Chronicle also has an overall positive takeaway from an admittedly imperfect movie:

Alcock is the film’s single best asset, bringing vulnerability and melancholy to the character while never losing sight of her decency (‘You’re not always nice, but you’re kind,’ says Ruthye at one point). Alcock’s Supergirl has to grow into the hero she’s destined to become, and by the time the credits roll, it’s her performance — not the increasingly oversized spectacle surrounding it — that leaves the strongest impression.

Amelia Emberwing at The Wrap also calls out Supergirl’s “muddled” action and says Jason Momoa was wholly unnecessary in this movie. Despite its faults, however, the heart of the movie remains intact throughout. Her review reads:

Ultimately Supergirl is a competent continuation of the DCU, even if it isn’t as well made as Superman before it.

Last year's Superman was, indeed, more well-received than its followup, earning a Certified Fresh 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to 57% for Milly Alcock’s flick. Just like the score, most of the reviews are in that middle range — and Supergirl’s box office projections aren’t A+ — but it’s clear that many don’t believe it’s bad enough to warrant such overly negative feedback.

Supergirl hits theaters Friday, June 26, so be sure to grab yourself a ticket so you can form your own opinion.