Running Down How Supergirl's 73% Drop In Weekend 2 Compares To Other Superhero Flops

The box office conversation around Supergirl has gone from disappointing to downright grim. The Milly Alcock-led new DC movie opened soft, and its second weekend did not bring the kind of hold that might have calmed down the “is this a bomb?” discourse. If anything, the numbers made the conversation louder. Let’s break down how the second weekend drop compares to other superhero flicks.

Early weekend estimates put Supergirl’s second-weekend drop around 73% to 74%, which was already bad enough. AP reported the film made just under $10 million in weekend two, calling it a steep 74% drop from its opening. Current Box Office Mojo daily totals are even rougher: $3.6 million on Friday, $2.5 million on Saturday, and about $2.5 million on Sunday. Against its $37.1 million opening weekend, that adds up to roughly $8.6 million for weekend two, or about a 76.8% drop.

That is not just a bad fall. That is comic book movie danger-zone stuff. A r/boxoffice post that tracked 190 comic book movies by second-weekend drop gives the whole thing some useful context. The post was originally built around Joker: Folie à Deux and its 81.4% second-weekend collapse, but the table is a handy measuring stick for where Supergirl now sits.

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In that analysis, only 10 comic book movies had dropped 70% or more in their second weekends. That group included Dylan Dog: Dead of Night at 87.4%, Joker: Folie à Deux at 81.4%, The Marvels at 78.1%, Steel at 78%, Morbius at 73.8%, The Flash at 72.5%, Dark Phoenix at 71.5% and The Suicide Squad at 71.5%.

So where does Supergirl land? If you use the earlier 73%-74% estimate, it basically ends up in the same neighborhood as Morbius and The Flash. That alone is not where a major new superhero release wants to be. Those titles became shorthand for very different kinds of comicbook fan disappointment: one was memed back into theaters only to bomb a second time, and the other arrived with massive expectations, legacy Batman nostalgia and a marketing push that could be seen from space.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

If you use the current Box Office Mojo math, though, it's even worse for Supergirl than it initially looked. A drop around 76.8% would put it just below The Marvels and Steel, and just above Morbius. That is a brutal cluster. It means Supergirl would not merely be somewhere on the comic-book box-office flop chart . It would be near the top.

Now, second-weekend drops are not always a perfect indicator of quality. The Suicide Squad is on that 70%-plus list, and plenty of people love that movie. Hellboy II: The Golden Army dropped 70.7%, and that film has a strong fan base, too. Sometimes, release timing, streaming availability, competition or front-loaded fan interest can make a movie look worse in weekend two than audience feeling alone might suggest.