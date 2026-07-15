The Odyssey Reviews Are Stellar, But Critics Have The Same Critique
There's a lot to love, but one detail keeps coming up.
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is just about to hit the 2026 movie schedule, and the excitement for the historical epic seems to be building. The hype seemingly rose when the first reactions to Nolan’s latest flick hit social media over a week ago and were filled with praise. Well, full reviews from the film are now pouring in from critics, and the overall verdict seems to be that Nolan has another masterpiece on his hands. Still, there’s one common issue that reviewers seem to have with the Matt Damon-led flick.
Of course, Nolan’s newest motion picture is based on Homer’s millenia-old Greek poem and, despite making a few changes (for which he’s received a dumb question or two), Nolan mostly seems to stick to the source material. David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter praises the British director’s take on the beloved story, calling it a “meditative action movie.” However, like some of his peers, Rooney makes note of some problems with the film’s “flow,” saying:
To be more specific, this “flow” refers to the film’s pacing, and this is a critique that’s occasionally come up with some of Nolan’s past films. The Oscar winner is well known for helming long movies that can drag in certain spots, even when they are compelling. In terms of Odyssey, Variety’s Guy Lodge also lauds Nolan’s take as being “thorough, robust and attentive both to scholarly detail and old-school moviemaking craft.” While Lodge also makes note of the thrills, he also makes another point:
As literary buffs will tell you, The Odyssey centers around Odysseus (Matt Damon), the King of Ithaca as he seeks to return home to his wife and son following the end of the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters great dangers, including gods and a cyclops that dwells in a “dank” cave. Famously, the story is told in a non-linear way, and The Associated Press’ Jake Coyle mentions that in his own review, which praises the book-to-screen adaptation as a faithful and impressive piece of work. Still, he also has nitpicks with pacing:
Likewise, Laura Sirikul of Forbes mentions that Nolan’s latest has “pacing issues” and that “Some parts felt like the scene dragged on longer than it should have”. However, Sirkul – like her fellow critics still has immense praise for what the Dark Knight helmer has accomplished with this take on Homer’s work:
Christopher Nolan fans who were already pumped about The Odyssey (in spite of any backlash) may be even more excited after seeing the early reviews. As of this writing, the film holds a 98% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and is certified fresh. So, while the film’s pacing may drag depending on your mileage, it sounds like audiences won’t regret taking in Nolan’s completely IMAX-filmed movie. Check out the film for yourself when it opens in theaters on July 17.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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