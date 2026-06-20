First Reactions To Supergirl Are Here, And There Are Strong Opinions About Milly Alcock And Jason Momoa
Next up in the DCU ...
Summer is always a big time for blockbusters, and the 2026 movie calendar is certainly giving us a little bit of everything — we’ve got Star Wars, we’ve got a new Toy Story, and both the MCU and DCU will see representation. In fact, Supergirl is just the second feature in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, making the first reactions to the upcoming superhero movie especially important to fans. So what are people saying?
Last year’s Superman gave us a glimpse of the Man of Steel’s more jaded cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), but now we’re moving far beyond that drunken cameo, and those who have caught an early screening have some pretty strong opinions about both Alcock as the titular antihero and Jason Momoa as Lobo. According to Drew Massey:
One X (Twitter) user says Milly Alcock proves she’s worthy of not just leading the DCU’s second movie but of carrying the future of the franchise. There are even aspects of Supergirl than this fan liked better than David Corenswet’s Superman:
I have seen #Supergirl Supergirl is a stronger crowd-pleaser than Superman (2025). More action, more heart, and a clear Infinity War/Guardians influence. Craig Gillespie brings some genuinely beautiful visuals to the DCU, Jason Momoa’s Lobo is an instant standout, and Milly… pic.twitter.com/cvxfyMBGk9June 18, 2026
Fay Watson of GamesRadar is one of many people getting Mad Max vibes from Supergirl, and she only wishes this kind of superhero flick would been available when she was a teenager. Watson says:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo disagrees that the upcoming DC movie is better than Superman, but he does concede that it’s the “perfect” follow-up, with stronger characters that drive the movie’s emotional stakes. In the critic’s words:
Erik Davis notes an aloofness to Milly Alcock’s Kara, which was reflected in her informal attire at the Supergirl premiere. Davis posts:
Craig Gillespie’s #Supergirl is a great follow-up to #Superman. It’s got the underdog rock 'n' roll attitude of Guardians of the Galaxy mixed with the grimy ruthlessness of a Mad Max movie. Tonally it’s a unique concoction, but it works!It’s a film about fighting for those who… pic.twitter.com/DdOmrLzRPzJune 19, 2026
Early reactions really are heaping praise on Milly Alcock, while all signs point to Jason Momoa having a blast as Lobo. Chris Killian of ComicBook.com writes:
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Junior Felix of That Hollywood Show also calls the actress “perfect” for the role, and his only complaint about Lobo is that there wasn’t enough of him. Felix writes:
Brandon Davis admittedly isn’t as high on the superhero flick as others, though Milly Alcock doesn’t seem to be the issue at hand. Davis explains:
It’s encouraging to see so many positive responses to Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa in Supergirl, and now I’m even more pumped to see what the reviews have to say when they come out next week. The movie hits theaters on Friday, June 26, so get ready to grab that Lobo popcorn bucket (if you can call it a bucket) and reserve that ticket.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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