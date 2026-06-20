First Reactions To Supergirl Are Here, And There Are Strong Opinions About Milly Alcock And Jason Momoa

Summer is always a big time for blockbusters, and the 2026 movie calendar is certainly giving us a little bit of everything — we’ve got Star Wars, we’ve got a new Toy Story, and both the MCU and DCU will see representation. In fact, Supergirl is just the second feature in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, making the first reactions to the upcoming superhero movie especially important to fans. So what are people saying?

Last year’s Superman gave us a glimpse of the Man of Steel’s more jaded cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), but now we’re moving far beyond that drunken cameo, and those who have caught an early screening have some pretty strong opinions about both Alcock as the titular antihero and Jason Momoa as Lobo. According to Drew Massey:

The Supergirl film is going down in history for being one of the best balanced action packed and emotional superhero films to date. Everything about this movie shows you Kara is not here to play and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her in the DCU. MILLY U ARE A STAR

One X (Twitter) user says Milly Alcock proves she’s worthy of not just leading the DCU’s second movie but of carrying the future of the franchise. There are even aspects of Supergirl than this fan liked better than David Corenswet’s Superman:

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I have seen #Supergirl Supergirl is a stronger crowd-pleaser than Superman (2025). More action, more heart, and a clear Infinity War/Guardians influence. Craig Gillespie brings some genuinely beautiful visuals to the DCU, Jason Momoa’s Lobo is an instant standout, and Milly… pic.twitter.com/cvxfyMBGk9June 18, 2026

Fay Watson of GamesRadar is one of many people getting Mad Max vibes from Supergirl, and she only wishes this kind of superhero flick would been available when she was a teenager. Watson says:

Supergirl is the film I wish I'd had as a teenager who loved superhero movies. Milly Alcock is perfect, bringing humour, heart, and incredible drunk acting. Really loved Craig Gillespie's vision of this world. Mad Max vibes for sure, but Supergirl is something all of its own.

Germain Lussier of Gizmodo disagrees that the upcoming DC movie is better than Superman, but he does concede that it’s the “perfect” follow-up, with stronger characters that drive the movie’s emotional stakes. In the critic’s words:

Supergirl is highly enjoyable. It doesn't quite have the resonance of Superman, but it acts as both a perfect companion and follow-up to that movie with better characters and more complex relationships. It's also incredibly emotional, which makes the action hit even harder.

Erik Davis notes an aloofness to Milly Alcock’s Kara, which was reflected in her informal attire at the Supergirl premiere. Davis posts:

Craig Gillespie’s #Supergirl is a great follow-up to #Superman. It’s got the underdog rock 'n' roll attitude of Guardians of the Galaxy mixed with the grimy ruthlessness of a Mad Max movie. Tonally it’s a unique concoction, but it works!It’s a film about fighting for those who… pic.twitter.com/DdOmrLzRPzJune 19, 2026

Early reactions really are heaping praise on Milly Alcock, while all signs point to Jason Momoa having a blast as Lobo. Chris Killian of ComicBook.com writes:

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If you threw GOTG, True Grit, and Mad Max into a DC blender, you’d get Supergirl - a grimy, funny, yet surprisingly somber space adventure. Milly shines, especially when we get into Kara’s tragic backstory, but Jason Momoa is having the fraggin’ time of his life as Lobo. I also want to highlight the practical effects. The design, makeup, and puppetry are all Oscar-level good. Krypton looks incredible. And my goodness does this movie solidify what peak casting David Corenswet is as Supes. Every time he’s on screen, you can’t help but smile.

Junior Felix of That Hollywood Show also calls the actress “perfect” for the role, and his only complaint about Lobo is that there wasn’t enough of him. Felix writes:

Supergirl SOARS! Milly Alcock is the perfect Kara. This film is filled with gorgeous set pieces and dazzling action sequences. Momoa IS LOBO, but I wanted more of him. The scenes with Clark are priceless. Third act is F'N fun. The future is bright with this Supergirl.

Brandon Davis admittedly isn’t as high on the superhero flick as others, though Milly Alcock doesn’t seem to be the issue at hand. Davis explains:

Supergirl soars at times through a scattered adventure at its best in moments of touching dialogue. Kara’s arc payoff could’ve benefited from better story structure but Milly Alcock is great. Wanted to love it, liked it. Practical elements & Lobo are standouts!

It’s encouraging to see so many positive responses to Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa in Supergirl, and now I’m even more pumped to see what the reviews have to say when they come out next week. The movie hits theaters on Friday, June 26, so get ready to grab that Lobo popcorn bucket (if you can call it a bucket) and reserve that ticket.