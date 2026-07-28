Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reviews Are Here. Was CinemaBlend Swooped Up By The MCU Flick?
Here are our honest reactions.
We’re mere days away from Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting the 2026 movie schedule, where we’ll see the web-slinger taking on a new destructive force in NYC, even as Peter Parker adjusts to a world that has forgotten he ever existed. Reviews have dropped, and several CinemaBlend staffers were amongst the critics to partake in early screenings. How did we enjoy the newest Marvel flick?
Collectively, we at CinemaBlend had a blast at Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which offered emotional stakes that assistant managing editor Nick Venable says sometimes deservedly outweighed the superhero narrative. It’s a true evolution for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, he says, giving Spider-Man: Brand New Day 4 out of 5 3D-printed stars in his spoiler-free review. Venable says:
A lot of the movie — particularly the aspects involving Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned — revolves around the spell that Doctor Strange cast at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and with a full movie to explore the rules and repercussions of that, Nick Venable admits to getting caught in the webs a bit, saying:
Head-scratches often come with the Marvel Cinematic Universe territory, but in this case they were "small potatoes" to an otherwise satisfying venture.
Meanwhile, it’s only positive vibes from CinemaBlend’s movies editor Corey Chichizola as well. He praises the direction, the performances and the emotional plotline, rating Spider-Man: Brand New Day 4.5 stars out of 5. He says:
There’s been a lot of conjecture about the secret role Sadie Sink plays in the Marvel movie (Sink has even been trolling us over it leading up to the premiere). We won't spoil anything for you here, but I agree with Corey Chichizola that she deserves all the flowers for her role.
I also agree with my colleagues that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fun addition to the MCU that doesn’t require you to see every Marvel movie in order to be able to understand what’s going on. I give the movie 4 out of 5 stars. Here are my thoughts:
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The overall reaction has been positive as well, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day collecting an early 91% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. You might want to get your tickets early to this one, as the good reviews are likely to help it at the box office this weekend. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits big screens this Friday, July 31.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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