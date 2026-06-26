Supergirl's Ending Is The One Major Comic Change That I Honestly Think Was Necessary

Major spoilers below for the newest DCU movie Supergirl, so limit your super-senses if you haven’t yet watched.

Anyone who thought Supergirl would be one of those 2026 movie releases that sparks absolutely zero backlashes and gripe-filled tirades, the past week or two much have felt like pure hell. Reviews for the comic book adaptation have seemingly skewed far more negative than positive, with gobs of DCU skeptics quick to rain down the hate. I had a pretty good time overall, and enjoyed the characters more than the story, with my own biggest issues stemming from the myriad changes made in adapting Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s A+ comic miniseries.

Not all the alterations felt like kryptonite suns, to be sure, and I actually think the vastly different ending that caps the live-action version was the best move possible for Milly Alcock’s Supergirl future. But I’ll get to that after talking out some of the other changes.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Was Surprised And Disappointed By Supergirl Skipping Over So Much Of Tom King's Storytelling

I'm a diehard fan of Tom King's writing most of the time, and while I understand that Supergirl's mass-market appeal meant we wouldn't get Ruthye's lofty and veering narration throughout the movie, I was gobsmacked by how many other elements from the source material were apparently absent from Ana Noguiera's screenplay. Though in retrospect, it's indubitably obvious why Woman of Tomorrow was removed as the film's subtitle.

To be sure, the basic idea of Ruthye's tagging along with Supergirl on a revenge mission to take down the murderous Krem is intact, as are some other elements like the green sun taking Supergirl out of commission during a pivotal time for Ruthye. But a lot of the poignant time-jaunts and side-stories that make King's narratives so rich on the page were replaced with more generic FX-driven battle sequences. Understandable, I guesssss. But not ideal.

Beyond the ending, the other obvious "change is good" exception is Jason Momoa's expertly visualized Lobo, who steals every scene he's in just by being a sneering mountain of enging-revving chaos. Ah, but this is still only a half-exception, since King's original idea for the comic's arc did include the immortal Czarnian. (I also really liked Matthias Schoenaerts' bonkers performance as Krem in a vacuum, but don't think it tops the comic's villain.)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Think Changing Supergirl's Ending Was Absolutely Necessary For The Future Of The DCU

The final issue of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starts of seemingly like it would be perfect fodder for live-action, then makes a leap that just doesn't happen in mainstream movies. (Spoilers for that ending for anyone who wants to avoid them.) Here's the heavily summarized version.

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Ruthye has the smack-talking Krem captured as her hostage, and then lets him go for a one-on-one fight where she emerges victorious, but she's unable to bring herself to kill him. Supergirl then returns, and has a heartfelt talk with Ruthye that also quells her own urges to kill Krem. In a distant-future epilogue, Krem is released from the Phantom Zone as a repentant and haggard shadow of his former self, begging an elderly Ruthye for forgiveness. Her response is merely to thwack him with a cane and leave him to dwell in his shame and regrets.

A brilliant and meaningful coda that works without question in the comic book medium, but is so not Hollywood. Plus, that flash-forward was the perfect end for King and Evely's story, and without the impetus to set seeds for the future. Not the case for Supergirl, which needed to build up Alcock's return in Man of Tomorrow. So it was smart to change things for with an in-the-moment ending for the film.

More importantly, I love that Kara takes the moral high ground by stopping Ruthye from staining her conscience with Krem's murder, and then doesn't need to be pushed very hard into killing Krem herself. That cold-blooded act truly puts Supergirl into another category from her Kryptonian cousin (and presumably the DCU's eventual Batman), and justifies the "anti-hero" description that has been used by Gunn & Co. to describe her.

The fact that Lobo is so approving is a good sign that Kara's malicious actions would go over horribly with other protagonists. Which is a very smart building block (theoretically) to set up going into Man of Tomorrow, which will have Superman quasi-teaming up with Lex Luthor to stop Brainiac from destroying everything. Kara obviously leans closer to Clark than Lex on the moral scale, but the fact that she exists in the space between them will no doubt make them a joyful trifecta when the Gunn-directed film drops.

I already can't wait to watch Kara get sh-tfaced with Jason Todd and talk crap about their respective hero mates while sharing war stories. Even if that only ends up happening in my anonymous fan-fic. I mean, in someone's anonymous fan-fic.

Supergirl is currently in theaters, and all kinds of comic books written by Tom King are currently in stores and libraries and on your smart friends' shelves. Read 'em.