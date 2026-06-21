Milly Alcock On Being 'S--t-Scared' Of Being Famous After Supergirl And How Awesome It Was To Be On Set With Jason Momoa

Milly Alcock already has a solid level of notoriety, thanks to her work on House of the Dragon. However, the Australian actress’ public profile could soar to new heights, thanks to her 2026 movie schedule entry, Supergirl. The latest film in the DCU sees Alcock play Kara Zor-El (following her wild cameo in Superman). Alcock recently spoke about being terrified over the prospect of finding more fame after her solo superhero movie debut, and she discussed working with co-star Jason Momoa, who’s definitely no stranger to stardom.

I’d imagine that starring in a superhero-centric movie can be a double-edged sword. That’s because, while it’s likely satisfying when said film is successful, that buzz can also put additional attention on the actors involved. Stars who play comic book-birthed characters can gain particularly strong followings due to their roles (à la Robert Downey and Iron Man or Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman). Milly Alock recently spoke to SFX Magazine on CinemaBlend and, after being asked if she was ready to be “idolized,” she said this:

No. Absolutely not. Shit-scared! I think it’s because I know all of me. You guys only know a certain part and that’s a frightening thing, to be met with that.

I can understand the trepidation, as that’s a lot of pressure for a person to handle. And that’s just taking into account the more positive aspects of being in such a position. Unfortunately, there’s also considerable toxicity that can come with fandoms and, sadly enough, many female actors, in particular, are subjected to such negativity. Still, Alcock has a great outlook on dealing with toxic fandoms, and I’d like to think she’ll be prepared for any praise that comes her way following the release of her upcoming DC movie.

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Thankfully, Momoa – who plays eccentric bounty hunter Lobo in the film – has been in Alcock’s shoes. In 2018, the Hawaiian actor found “baffling” new levels of fame after starring in Aquaman, which made over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. In the years since the film hit theaters, Momoa has discussed fame and how blessed he feels to have found it later in life due to having been able to be with his kids when they were younger.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The star enjoys his work, though and, per Alcock’s comments, he was a positive force on the Supergirl set. She explained:

Big energy. He’s a big guy, in his aura and his physical form. It was a lot of fun when Jason was on set because he’s wanted to play Lobo for a very long time. So you could really feel that excitement whenever he stepped on, and he had his motorbike and he was in all the make-up and the contacts. It was just a very transformative thing to witness.

More on Supergirl (Image credit: Warner Bros.) First Reactions To Supergirl Are Here, And There Are Strong Opinions About Milly Alcock And Jason Momoa

Momoa was enthusiastic about taking on his previous DC role, but he seems downright thrilled to be playing the “Main Man.” Getting cast as Lobo was a longtime dream for the A-lister, and he seems to be making the most of it. He’s also addressed the notion of someone else playing Aquaman at some point, and he believes anything is possible on that front. There may come a time when someone else also plays Kara at some point in the future, but I’d wager that’s a ways off since Milly Alcock’s tenure is just getting started. Here’s hoping her stint as the Girl of Steel is marked with positivity and not too much stress from being looked up to by fans.

Supergirl opens in theaters on June 26, and those eager to see it can grab tickets now. Also, check out other DCU movie and TV installments by streaming them with an HBO Max subscription.