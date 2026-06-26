Jason Momoa Does Not Think It's Cringe When You Ask Him About Stepping Into Superhero Costumes For The First Time

The superhero genre continues to be super popular, and fans who have watched the DC movies in order know that Jason Momoa's got a new character. Following his tenure as Aquaman (streaming with an HBO Max subscription), he's debuting as Lobo in Craig Gillespie's Supergirl. He's been doing press to promote the new DC movie, and no, he doesn't think it's cringe to ask him about his first time putting on a comic book movie costume.

Momoa's Lobo debuted in Supergirl's trailer, and immediately made a splash among fans. The Game of Thrones alum has always wanted to play the cosmic bounty hunter, and now it's his chance. While speaking with Fandango about his new DC role, the journalist interviewing him admitted she hates asking actors about slipping into their costume for the first time, but had to considering Lobo's badass look. Momoa responded with:

Yeah, no, it’s a badass costume. But it’s a beautiful question. It’s perfect because you ask Superman, you ask anyone of that, you know, Aquaman, it’s like when I got the trident it was unreal. When you grab the gut hook, and that bike are pretty special, you know what I mean?

It certainly sounds like the hulking actor appreciates this question, and the transformative nature of using costumes and props when playing comic book roles in particular. Jason Momoa's passion for Lobo has been obvious for years now, and it sounds like once he was suited up as the DC antihero it was an especially significant experience. I just I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to see Momoa's reaction.

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In addition to his badass costume and cosmic motorcycle, Jason Momoa also had to sit for hours of prosthetic makeup, teeth, and color contacts in order to transform into his new DC role. In the same interview he spoke about the way this helped him slip into character, offering:

Honestly, the makeup team and the prosthetics and everything that can make your face transform into that, and just to see it, the teeth and everything, you just stare in the mirror, you’re like ‘Holy shit, man, this is – I’m him now. I’m the main man.’ Like, you just get to go play, full, just like no apologizing, just ‘urghhh,’ just get to be Lobo. It’s great.

Luckily for fans, the wait is over, and we can finally see Jason Momoa in all his glory as Lobo. We'll just have to see if he gets the R-rated solo movie that he'd like to do after Supergirl. Fingers crossed.

Supergirl is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. The DCU is slowly growing, and it should be fascinating to see how the blockbuster influences future projects like Man of Tomorrow.