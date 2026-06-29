I Enjoyed Supergirl, But I Wish It Hadn't Fallen Into One MCU Trap

Be warned, as spoilers for DC Studios’ Supergirl lie ahead.

The second film in the DCU has arrived, as Supergirl has finally made its way to cinemas as part of the 2026 movie schedule. So far, reactions to the Milly Alcock-led film have been a mixed bag, but I mostly appreciated director Craig Gillespie’s take on the Girl of Steel. Of course, the movie isn’t perfect, and I can admittedly see the cracks even as I revel in the brighter spots. One particular flaw that I’ve been thinking about since my showing also represents a faux pas that’s common within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Supergirl Unfortunately Can’t Avoid A Recurring MCU Trap

I want to be very clear in saying that I’m a major fan of the MCU and have greatly enjoyed the vast majority of Marvel films and shows. (I even defend flicks like The Incredible Hulk and Eternals.) But, as with Supergirl, I can also acknowledge the MCU’s imperfections, and fans certainly know by now that the franchise has a villain problem. Only a select group of movies in the series feature layered antagonists. Sure, you have great baddies like Thanos, Killmonger and Vulture, but there are also the likes of Malekith, Whiplash and Kro.

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Sadly, Gillespie’s movie is also weakened by the inclusion of a one-dimensional villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Played by Matthias Schoenaerts, Krem is quickly established as the leader of a group of space pirates known as the Brigands…. and that’s pretty much it. Schoenaerts does effectively chew up scenery and, admittedly, even in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic (which inspired Ana Nogueira’s screenplay), Krem is a relatively straightforward bad guy.

(Image credit: DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures)

However, I hoped Krem still would’ve been fleshed out a bit and become more memorable as a result. What viewers are left with is just a crude and cruel human trafficker who feels more like a plot device than a character. And this is all even more disappointing when considering that 2025’s Superman delivers an excellent bad guy in Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, who’s going to evolve in the upcoming follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. Ultimately, I can’t help but wonder if more material involving Krem was left on the cutting room floor.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I’m Still Hopeful About Future DCU Villains

Krem may leave a lot to be desired, but his characterization hasn’t extinguished my hopes for the bad guys that’ll eventually populate the DCU. It’s no secret that there are plenty of interesting DC Comics villains, and co-studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran seem to be aware of that, based on their upcoming projects at least. For instance, Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow is set to introduce Brainiac, with Lars Eidinger portraying the character. Meanwhile, Thaal Sinestro will appear in Lanterns and be played by Ulrich Thomsen.

Anyone who desires any further evidence of DC Studios’ interest in villains needn’t look any further than the upcoming body horror film Clayface and, based on early footage, it’ll serve as an origin story of sorts for one of Batman’s greatest rogues. So, if anyone has any concerns about the DCU not highlighting any notable villains, it may be a bit early to sound the alarm.

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No matter how good those antagonists get, though, Krem will certainly remain a low point for this burgeoning superhero franchise in that regard. It’s obviously important for a movie to have a keen amount of focus on its titular hero(es), and Supergirl does that. Still, those do-gooders need to be paired with equally complex baddies that challenge them on multiple levels. With any luck, both the DCU and the MCU (which will soon mark the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom) will produce some other villains worth raving about.

Check out Supergirl, which is playing in theaters nationwide right now.