The Surprising Number Of Times Jennifer Lawrence Peeing Under Weird Circumstances Has Come Up

There’s no question that Jennifer Lawrence has quirks that make fans love her so much. Other than her hilariously unfiltered red carpet moments , she also has an uncontrollable bladder, it seems. You may not believe it, but there's actually a staggering number of times that Lawrence has peed under odd circumstances.

JLaw’s 101 On Peeing In The Woods

In one of Jennifer Lawrence’s best movies , The Hunger Games, Katniss’ debut in the deadly games involves helping her young ally, Rue, survive. But, in real life, Rue actress Amandla Stenberg, said on The Tonight Show back in 2018 that Lawrence taught her something useful for survival in the woods:

She taught me how to pee in the woods. She’s from Kentucky [laughs]. That’s something that’s probably helpful in life. I definitely used it a few times since then.

As it’s not so easy for women to simply pee in the woods like men can, it's hard to deny that’s a useful skill. Just like Rue and Katniss had to go in the arena, you can’t ignore the call of nature even when there’s no bathroom in sight.

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Lawrence Peed In The Water During Catching Fire

While the 74th Hunger Games took place in a woods-themed arena, the 75th Quarter Quell in Catching Fire involved a lot of water. So while speaking to Yahoo! Movies back in 2013 (via SineHub’s Facebook post ), Lawrence said a big perk of working in water was getting to “pee anytime you want.” She continued to speak about why filming those water scenes was a lot of fun with co-star Josh Hutcherson, and it’s such a JLaw response:

It was so fun, because Josh and I could just swim in the water, or like, pee any time you want. Anytime you have to pee, you can just run right in the water. It was amazing, because the water was really warm, and Hawaii is great. I love working in the water.

If Hutcherson was wondering why the water was a little warmer than usual, he probably looked no further than at his wild co-star. Funny enough, Hutcherson told E! News he found the ocean to be a convenient benefit to him too when needing to pee while wearing a wetsuit:

Honestly, I was expecting them to be horrible because the idea of being in a wetsuit for a whole movie sounds terrifying. But they actually were pretty comfortable once we found out you can actually pee through them—just go into the ocean and take care of your business.

I guess the costume department knew what it was doing when designing those wetsuits. Not only could the tributes fight in them, but they were perfect for emptying your bladder.

Taking a Family Portrait While Peeing

In 2017, when Jennifer Lawrence went on The Late Late Show with James Corden , she shared an adorable photo of herself posing with her mom. While Mama Lawrence was sitting comfortably on a lawn chair with a glass of wine, the Passengers actress shared what she was doing while she was posing in the pool:

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I’m actually peeing in that photo and she has no idea. No clue. I went to pee and my friend got the phone because she knew I was peeing and then we both decided to leave my mom out of it.

Lawrence continued to joke that she’s had many years of experience giving a “relaxed peeing face,” as she did in that picture. I wouldn’t expect anything less from the humorous actress. The X-Men actress also shared that her mother had no idea she was peeing in that photo at the time it was taken. If she knows now, imagine the awkward discussion they must have had later.

The Struggle of Peeing in a Superhero Suit

The Kentucky native previously expressed her struggles playing Mystique in four movies of the X-Men franchise , like sitting on a bike while undergoing hours of blue makeup . However, during one of Lawrence's visits to The Graham Norton Show , she told Tessa Thompson and co. about not being able to pee. In Lawrence's estimation, they thought, "She doesn't need to go to the bathroom."

That’s one way to get a bladder infection. I feel bad for the poor actress. On the other hand, she didn’t have to suffer for too long, as she solved the problem by peeing in a funnel while in costume. Just when you think you’ve heard every alternative to peeing in a toilet. She cracks me up!

JLaw Also Peed In A Bidet

Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to not just pee in an old toilet. Amy Schumer fact-checked her friend’s interview on Vanity Fair (via YouTube ) about whether she’s ever seen anyone pee in a bidet, and you can guess who that lucky person was. Here was Schumer’s answer:

One Miss Jen Lawrence! That girl. If she sees a bidet, she’s gonna piss in it. Um no, she’s very clean and she’s great and bidets are for washing your ass off.

As Schumer put it in her hilariously blunt manner, bidets are for washing yourself while on the toilet after you do your business. If you have the chance to pee in a royal fashion like Lawrence, why not take it?

On top of all those experiences, it turns out Lawrence has also spoken about a peeing memory from her childhood. While speaking to the L.A. Times in 2013, Lawrence got real about being a bed-wetter when she was a teenager. She apparently wet the bed in her sleep when she was 13 and proceeded to tell her classmates about it at school. Needles to say, she was met with silence (though I find her transparency at the time hilarious).

Whether Jennifer Lawrence is peeing in open water, a funnel, a bidet, or in the woods, we can count that she’s had at least six- count ‘em, six weird peeing incidents. But as Lawrence is constantly working, she deserves a bathroom break when she can get it — even if it’s under strange circumstances.