Did Jennifer Lawrence Use A Body Double For No Hard Feelings’ Nude Scenes? She Opens Up

There are many great reasons to love America’s sweetheart Jennifer Larence . Not only is she an Academy Award-winning talent and a hilarious interview guest, but she’s also not afraid to give it her all for a performance. In her latest work, the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings , the actress has one of the most awkward nude scenes, leaving many viewers wondering whether she used a body double. The answer is: No. She did not. No substitutes, no stand-ins. It's all Jennifer, all the time, and she has opened up about the experience of baring it all for the NSFW scene.

In the edgy sex comedy, the American Hustle performer stars as Maddie Barker, an unfortunate Uber driver who agrees to date the socially awkward son of a wealthy couple in exchange for a brand-new set of wheels. As their what some might say "icky" arrangement ( which the cast has responded to ) unfolds, it leads to a memorable skinny-dipping escapade and an unforgettable, not-safe-for-work showdown on a nude beach.

In fact, however, Jennifer Lawrence revealed -- despite the curiosity from those around her -- that she didn't hesitate for a moment to embrace the scene. She shared with Variety:

Everyone in my life and my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’ I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.

Finally, we can put all the rumors and speculation to rest, as the beloved Hunger Games star herself has confirmed her fearlessness regarding the daring scene. Jennifer Lawrence's choice to embrace her natural self on screen is not surprising.

She had previously bared it all in Red Sparrow , marking her first full-frontal nude scene. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show , she openly shared her experience with nudity, emphasizing the sense of liberation she felt. When asked in 2018 why she decided to do nudity despite prior statements, the actress responded in the most JLaw way during her conversation with the daytime talk show host, saying:

Finally, just got hot, you know? [laughing] No, it was really an amazing script and story to me. I loved the character, and I just didn't want to miss out on it because of, like, my weird insecurities. So I did it. And on that day, it was really lovely.

Jennifer's humorous candor regarding her choice to do nude scenes in both Red Sparrow and No Hard Feelings showcases her confidence and fearlessness as an actress. It reminds us that actors, as artists, often need to venture beyond their comfort zones to portray characters authentically. And sometimes, the work calls for actors to engage in a beach brawl while in their birthday suits.