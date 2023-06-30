Did Jennifer Lawrence Use A Body Double For No Hard Feelings’ Nude Scenes? She Opens Up
Was that really “all” JLaw?
There are many great reasons to love America’s sweetheart Jennifer Larence. Not only is she an Academy Award-winning talent and a hilarious interview guest, but she’s also not afraid to give it her all for a performance. In her latest work, the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, the actress has one of the most awkward nude scenes, leaving many viewers wondering whether she used a body double. The answer is: No. She did not. No substitutes, no stand-ins. It's all Jennifer, all the time, and she has opened up about the experience of baring it all for the NSFW scene.
In the edgy sex comedy, the American Hustle performer stars as Maddie Barker, an unfortunate Uber driver who agrees to date the socially awkward son of a wealthy couple in exchange for a brand-new set of wheels. As their what some might say "icky" arrangement (which the cast has responded to) unfolds, it leads to a memorable skinny-dipping escapade and an unforgettable, not-safe-for-work showdown on a nude beach.
In fact, however, Jennifer Lawrence revealed -- despite the curiosity from those around her -- that she didn't hesitate for a moment to embrace the scene. She shared with Variety:
Finally, we can put all the rumors and speculation to rest, as the beloved Hunger Games star herself has confirmed her fearlessness regarding the daring scene. Jennifer Lawrence's choice to embrace her natural self on screen is not surprising.
She had previously bared it all in Red Sparrow, marking her first full-frontal nude scene. In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she openly shared her experience with nudity, emphasizing the sense of liberation she felt. When asked in 2018 why she decided to do nudity despite prior statements, the actress responded in the most JLaw way during her conversation with the daytime talk show host, saying:
Jennifer's humorous candor regarding her choice to do nude scenes in both Red Sparrow and No Hard Feelings showcases her confidence and fearlessness as an actress. It reminds us that actors, as artists, often need to venture beyond their comfort zones to portray characters authentically. And sometimes, the work calls for actors to engage in a beach brawl while in their birthday suits.
No Hard Feelings is now playing in theaters nationwide, so don't miss your chance to catch this film. If you're a fan of the talented actress, be sure to explore our feature on the best Jennifer Lawrence movies and have a laugh at her hilarious appearance on First We Feasts’ Hot Ones, which apparently made her vomit violently. And for all the latest updates on upcoming movies, be sure to consult our schedule of 2023 new movie releases.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest