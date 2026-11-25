Jennifer Lawrence has never struck me as someone who spends much time worrying about whether the next thing out of her mouth is appropriate. That's part of why her interviews are so entertaining. With The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping now part of the 2026 movie schedule , one of her earliest exchanges with Woody Harrelson is getting another airing. The story involves a bus, an unusual piece of equipment and one question I'm guessing he wasn't expecting from his new co-star.

Harrelson recently revisited that first encounter during a Vanity Fair conversation with Joseph Zada, who worked to nail Harrelson's distinctive Haymitch accent while playing a younger version of the character in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The two actors swapped stories about their experiences in Panem, and Harrelson remembered the moment Lawrence boarded his bus during their first meeting. His story started innocently enough:

The first time I met her, she came on the bus. I have a yoga swing in my bus… The door opens, and she pokes her head in and goes, 'Hi Woody, I'm Jen… Is that a sex swing!?'

Well, there it is. Most of us would probably get through saying our names before asking a new colleague about the mysterious swing hanging inside his bus. Lawrence apparently took one look at it and decided that question couldn't wait. Honestly, the fact that she managed any part of the introduction before asking might be the most surprising detail.

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"That's her first sentence," Harrelson pointed out. Zada's reaction was immediate: "That's so Jen." I have to agree. It's definitely a story that sounds Jennifer Lawrence-coded perfectly, especially when you remember how many wonderfully unfiltered moments she's given us over the years .

Harrelson, meanwhile, wanted everyone watching to understand that the equipment had an entirely different purpose. He was talking about a yoga swing that helps with his lower back, and he interrupted his own story to make absolutely sure nobody misunderstood what he was keeping on that bus:

It's not a sex swing. Get clarity here!

What's funny is that this isn't the first time Harrelson has shared the anecdote. The encounter made its way into a Rolling Stone profile around the release of the original Hunger Games in 2012 . Hearing him tell it to Zada all these years later is especially amusing because he still seems to get such a kick out of remembering it.

The original Hunger Games cast recently reunited at the Sunrise on the Reaping premiere , too, making Harrelson's trip down memory lane feel particularly well-timed. Sunrise on the Reaping arrived in theaters November 20, with Zada portraying Haymitch during the 50th Hunger Games, years before the older, considerably more cynical version we met alongside Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen. Harrelson spent four movies playing the mentor who helped Katniss and Peeta survive the Capitol's games. Zada now gets to show audiences some of what made Haymitch the man we know.

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

During their conversation, Harrelson also reflected on how much he enjoyed the original cast. "My God, did we have fun," he recalled. "It was such a good group." He fondly remembered Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth, along with the lively atmosphere they created behind the scenes. Given the story about that first meeting, it seems about right. I can't imagine the Silver Linings Playbook star was responsible for a particularly quiet set.

It also says something that Harrelson can still tell this story with so much affection. He and the franchise helmer became close friends while working on the franchise, and Lawrence has also spoken warmly about her relationship with Harrelson . Their first chat may have gone somewhere no one expected, but it clearly marked the start of a great working relationship.