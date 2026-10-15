Kourtney Kardashian Once Peed Herself In Her Car, Then Went Straight To Work

Just when I thought I’ve heard the wildest Kourtney Kardashian story from her famous reality family, another one has come down the pipeline. This time Kim Kardashian outed her sister (again) on the latest episode of The Kardashians by bringing up that time Kourtney peed herself in her car, and went to work immediately afterward. Yes, in the pee clothes. There's no delicate way to put this.

While I was watching the latest episode of The Kardashians with my Hulu subscription I came across the story. Honestly, at first I thought all the sisters calling out Kourtney for being a bad driver would be the way in, but Kim Kardashian called up her sister to remind her of the time she peed herself, and Kourtney openly disclosed the details.

I had seven iced teas at lunch, and then I was on the freeway, and I just could not get off the freeway to go to the bathroom. So, I just peed right on the seat. And then I got to the back of our store, to Smooch, cause it was time for my shift. I went inside. I, like, cleaned myself… I threw my underwear away.

Oh, Kourtney, you never cease to surprise! As someone who lives in Los Angeles as well, I get the struggle of being stuck in traffic and the difficulty of exiting and finding a public bathroom before one’s bladder can’t take it anymore. But, I can’t believe she full-on went to work in her pee clothes.

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I would have at least stopped to grab new clothes from a store or something on the way real quick. But not Kourtney. She said she simply threw away her underwear and went about the work day.

This actually isn’t even the only pee story from Kourtney Kardashian. Kim previously recalled a time when her sister was “so drunk” that she peed in the lobby of the Delano hotel in Miami. Kim told Poosh Kourtney decided to do her business behind the curtains of the lobby in plain view of everyone “because she didn’t want to wait in line for the bathroom."

The topic came up after a segment where Kourtney and Travis Barker took Travis’s son Landon to do his driver’s license test. After he passed the milestone, the Kardashian family was posed with the question of who the worst driver among them is. The answer was unanimously Kourtney (aside from Kourtney’s own vote).

Kourtney’s surprising omission is already just one of many buzzy moments to come out of the 47-year-old this season. In the premiere, Kourtney also responded to Jennifer Lawrence saying she doesn’t like her by boldly claiming she’d “slap" her. She also threw major shade at her ex Scott Disick following previous reports she had beef with her mom for keeping him around.

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New episodes of The Kardashians is on the 2026 TV schedule to premiere new episodes on Thursdays. Surely, more memorable Kourtney moments are to come!