There's A Viral TikTok Of Jennifer Lawrence's Absolutely Extra Moments On The Red Carpet, And I Love It So Much
She was embracing the chaos, and I love it!
Jennifer Lawrence was living her best life at the Golden Globes, and we love her for it. While she didn’t end up on the list of 2024 Globes winners, she was a winner in our hearts, because this actress gave us some of the most extra and iconic moments on the red carpet. Now, a fan has compiled them into a viral video, and I love it so, so much.
Labeling it “jlaw core,” blodrzina took to TikTok to post a wonderful compilation of the No Hard Feelings star on the red carpet and during the show. The video now has over 1.3 million views, and I’m telling you it’s so iconic. Check it out:
@blodrzina ♬ Shake It Off (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
There are so many reasons to love JLaw, and this video is a big one. She was nominated for her performance in the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, and like the movie, it looked like she was at the Golden Globes to have a chaotic good time.
Notably, this hilarious compilation includes Lawrence’s iconic reaction to her nomination, which featured her mouthing straight into the camera:
The video also showed off the actress’s super funny and passionate reaction when Emma Stone took home the Golden Globe in her category for Poor Things. While she threatened to leave if she didn’t win, clearly she was thrilled that her pal's name was called.
Then, from the red carpet, the video included the Silver Linings Playbook star passionately reenacting Heather Gay’s viral moment from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which saw the reality star screaming:
Obviously, Jennifer Lawrence gave us an abridged version of this quote with fewer f-bombs while speaking with ET, but the passion was the same. Overall, from her interviews with Access Hollywood to E! News, this actress brought hilarious drama, like the Bravo stars she was talking about, and it was incredible.
She also talked on a few occasions about being excited to see Billie Eilish, which is so relatable and wholesome.
And when fans saw all of this in one video, they couldn't contain their love, as they commented:
- I’m obsessed with her personality 😂 -Han;1940
- “If I don’t win it leaving” 😂 -Jordan Lohan
- She is an icon 😭 I love her -cam
- She NEVER fails to be such a MOOD🤣😭-baller_lover28
- She’s my spirit animal 💗💗 -Izzy
While Jennifer Lawrence’s movies have been highly celebrated, and she’s won the most prestigious award out there, an Oscar, she’s also kind of a meme queen, as these reactions prove. She’s genuinely so hilarious, and she got to show that off on the big screen in No Hard Feelings, which saw reviews praising her performance as well as the Golden Globe's red carpet.
Jennifer Lawrence has had many viral moments at important events, from a wardrobe malfunction during a speech to tripping up the stairs at the Academy Awards. However, she was clearly having the most fun during these instances while talking about Real Housewives, wanting to meet Billie Eilish and threatening to leave this year’s Golden Globes.
Hopefully, we’ll get to see more chaotic moments like this from JLaw in the near future. Sadly, she doesn’t have any projects on the 2024 movie schedule, but luckily, you can go back and see her in all her hilarious glory by streaming No Hard Feelings with a Netflix subscription.
So, to wrap all this up, in the end, even though she kept claiming she wasn’t there to have fun, she was there to win…clearly, Jennifer Lawrence was having fun, and so were we.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Riley Utley
By Laura Hurley
By Erik Swann
By Dirk Libbey