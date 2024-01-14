There's A Viral TikTok Of Jennifer Lawrence's Absolutely Extra Moments On The Red Carpet, And I Love It So Much

Jennifer Lawrence was living her best life at the Golden Globes, and we love her for it. While she didn’t end up on the list of 2024 Globes winners , she was a winner in our hearts, because this actress gave us some of the most extra and iconic moments on the red carpet. Now, a fan has compiled them into a viral video, and I love it so, so much.

Labeling it “jlaw core,” blodrzina took to TikTok to post a wonderful compilation of the No Hard Feelings star on the red carpet and during the show. The video now has over 1.3 million views, and I’m telling you it’s so iconic. Check it out:

There are so many reasons to love JLaw , and this video is a big one. She was nominated for her performance in the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings, and like the movie, it looked like she was at the Golden Globes to have a chaotic good time.

Notably, this hilarious compilation includes Lawrence’s iconic reaction to her nomination , which featured her mouthing straight into the camera:

If I don’t win, I’m leaving.

The video also showed off the actress’s super funny and passionate reaction when Emma Stone took home the Golden Globe in her category for Poor Things. While she threatened to leave if she didn’t win, clearly she was thrilled that her pal's name was called.

Then, from the red carpet, the video included the Silver Linings Playbook star passionately reenacting Heather Gay’s viral moment from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which saw the reality star screaming:

This is how you know I’m telling the truth. I have your perfect formula. Receipts. Proof. Timeline. Screenshots. Fucking everything to prove that you are a fucking bully and a fucking troll and that you don’t deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you’ve treated us.

Obviously, Jennifer Lawrence gave us an abridged version of this quote with fewer f-bombs while speaking with ET , but the passion was the same. Overall, from her interviews with Access Hollywood to E! News , this actress brought hilarious drama, like the Bravo stars she was talking about, and it was incredible.

She also talked on a few occasions about being excited to see Billie Eilish, which is so relatable and wholesome.

And when fans saw all of this in one video, they couldn't contain their love, as they commented:

I’m obsessed with her personality 😂 -Han;1940

“If I don’t win it leaving” 😂 -Jordan Lohan

She is an icon 😭 I love her -cam

She NEVER fails to be such a MOOD🤣😭-baller_lover28

She’s my spirit animal 💗💗 -Izzy

While Jennifer Lawrence’s movies have been highly celebrated, and she’s won the most prestigious award out there, an Oscar, she’s also kind of a meme queen, as these reactions prove. She’s genuinely so hilarious, and she got to show that off on the big screen in No Hard Feelings , which saw reviews praising her performance as well as the Golden Globe's red carpet.

Jennifer Lawrence has had many viral moments at important events, from a wardrobe malfunction during a speech to tripping up the stairs at the Academy Awards. However, she was clearly having the most fun during these instances while talking about Real Housewives, wanting to meet Billie Eilish and threatening to leave this year’s Golden Globes.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see more chaotic moments like this from JLaw in the near future. Sadly, she doesn’t have any projects on the 2024 movie schedule , but luckily, you can go back and see her in all her hilarious glory by streaming No Hard Feelings with a Netflix subscription .

So, to wrap all this up, in the end, even though she kept claiming she wasn’t there to have fun, she was there to win…clearly, Jennifer Lawrence was having fun, and so were we.